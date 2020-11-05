Driver crashes after police chase

Crash on Sunday, 1 November

(CNS): The teenage driver of a White Honda Civic landed in hospital on Sunday morning with serious, though not life-threatening injuries, after he was pursued by the police having failed to stop at a check point. The man drove straight through the RCIPS road block near Yacht Drive, West Bay, at around 12:30am and sped away. Officers tried to follow the car using emergency lights and sirens but lost sight of it, the RCIPS said in a release.

However, the patrol vehicle soon found the car because the driver had smashed into a wall and overturned just past the West Bay Fire Station. Fire service officers, who were immediately on hand, attended the scene and the man was taken by ambulance to Cayman Islands Hospital, where he is still being treated.

The 19-year-old from West Bay was then warned for intended prosecution for several driving offences related to this incident, which police said is now under investigation.