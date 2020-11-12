Driver 4x over limit stopped in wrong lane

(CNS): Police are once again urging drivers not to get behind the wheel when they have been drinking, after averting what could have been another tragic road smash this week. At 6:00 on Tuesday evening officers pulled over a driver who was driving in the wrong lane. Given his slurred speech and the strong smell of alcohol, they undertook a roadside breathe-test, which gave a reading of 400%, or four times the legal limit.

The 49-year-old Bodden Town man was arrested on suspicion of DUI but his list of traffic offences grew when officers also determined that he was driving without insurance and did not have permission to drive the car he was in.

While this driver was taken off the road and warned for intended prosecution before he was involved in an accident, the number of DUI cases is again causing concern for the RCIPS. Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks said that if his officers had not spotted and stopped this individual the result could have been tragic.

“Over the month of October, officers made 19 arrests for DUI,” he said. “The RCIPS is taking this opportunity to urge the public not to drink and drive, but instead to make a plan for transportation if you decide to drink. If arrested and convicted for DUI, you will lose your licence for a minimum of 12 months, in addition to paying a fine,” the senior officer warned.