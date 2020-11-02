Deficit also fuelled by non-COVID spending

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart presides over Finance Committee, October 2020

(CNS): With revenue down by just under CI$70 million at the end of September and government spending on direct and indirect COVID-19 related costs expected to be around $80 million by the year end, the projected deficit of $168 million is not unexpected. But government had forecast a surplus of around CI$95 million by the end of 2020, which appears to have been sucked up by the pandemic as well as significant unrelated spending.

The tens of millions of dollars in this year’s budget that were reshuffled and moved around ministries last week show that in almost all ministries there was additional and unexpected spending that arose throughout the year that government had simply not budgeted for.

From almost CI$2.4 million to start work on a new police station in West Bay to more than CI$22 million additional funds for the John Gray High School project, there was no cutting back on new public spending regardless of the impact of COVID-19 on revenue and emergency expenses.

The supplementary appropriations saw government reshuffle around $175 million dollars in addition to the CI$500 million of potential borrowing.

While that figure included some savings, the net additional spending was in excess of $150 million. The confusion over how government presented the appropriations makes it hard to calculate what was directly or even indirectly appropriated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it appears that around $70 million, which is close to the original projected surplus, was entirely unrelated to the virus.

According to Accountant General Matthew Tibbetts, revenue is down less than may have been expected, given the pandemic, as government was still able to collect significant revenue at the start of 2020 before the lockdown at beginning of the second quarter. Tibbetts told the committee that revenue at the end of September was down by around $68.1 million on what government expected to have collected by that time.

He confirmed that, despite the virus and the related lockdown, government had still taken in $604 million in revenue.

As Finance Committee members drilled down into the details of the supplementary appropriation this week, they found that some line items, such as the CI$1.3 million on the Cayman Islands Regiment and the CI$6.1 million extra for the financial services sector, were not budgeted for and were not virus related.

The lack of clarity around the appropriation reshuffle means that it is difficult to say exactly how much the pandemic has impacted the public purse, and how much poor budget forecasting and policy decisions led to additional expenditure.

Government is expected to give a more exact calculation on earnings versus expenditure and the state of the debt reserves within the next two weeks when it publishes the third quarter results.