COVID-19 tally grows among travellers

(CNS): Another four travellers currently in quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19, Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez confirmed Monday. The positive samples were among a batch of 475 tests carried out since Friday. The four were said to be asymptomatic travellers who were tested at either the beginning or end of their 14 days in isolation, though officials did not say which. There are now 19 active cases of the coronavirus among 877 people who are either in a government quarantine facility or isolating at home or at an approved location. Only one of those patients is believed to be suffering from mild symptoms.

The current tally of detected positive COVID-19 cases to date in the Cayman Islands is now 265; two people infected with the virus have died here.

The news of the increase in cases of COVID among people in quarantine comes after government officials revealed Sunday night that there had been a breach of home isolation regulations by at least one person, who is now facing prosecution. However, there has been no indication whether or not the individual or anyone in the same household is one of the 19 active cases.