COVID-19 cases in travellers on the increase
(CNS): Another three travellers who remain in isolation have tested positive for COVID-19, as the number of people with the virus coming into the Cayman Islands increases. Over the last week alone there have been eleven positive cases of coronavirus in people in quarantine. This latest group of positives was in a batch of 263 tests carried out since Friday, the rest of which were negative. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the three individuals were all asymptomatic. There are currently 16 active cases of the virus with only one symptomatic patient, who has been ill for several weeks and remains in hospital in the ICU.
Cayman has now recorded a total of 253 cases of the virus since testing began in March, having carried out 48,577 tests.
There has only been one suspected case of the virus in the community since July in Cayman. But as the numbers of people allowed to return to the islands grow, we can expect to see cases in quarantine continue to increase. Most travellers are coming into Cayman via the United States and the UK, where infection rates continue to rise. Therefore, the need for tight isolation remains.
There were more than 127,000 new cases of the virus in the US on Tuesday, and 21,350 in the UK.
Despite the good news regarding the efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and plans for an emergency licence to begin distributing it, the shots are not likely to be widely available until later next year and it will take some time to inoculate the numbers needed to put a lid on the spread of this highly contagious coronavirus.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
In the investment world there is a saying, ‘Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance.’ The same is true for virus containment. The fact that community spread has been limited so far does not mean that spread will not occur.
Every person who brings Covid to Cayman adds to the risk of community spread. Many of those testing positive are being detected at the time of arrival screening. Almost all of those cases of Covid could have been detected by the use of predeparture screening which would have avoided the risk to Cayman.
It is long past time that predeparture testing was required as a precondition of travel to Cayman from infected areas.
Please Stop these Flights. i cannot survive another lockdown! You hear me Alden you big Dummy!
Is this governor looking for another lockdown for Christmas? Why are we importing Corona virus from the UK every week?? Stop the passengers flights or are we running a Quarantine your citizens business. This simply does not make sense and why are we taking the risk. Who exactly are these people coming from the UK to Cayman. Why all the secrecy???
What secrecy? Why would you know the identities of anyone travelling on any normal flight? Who are they? If you really work at the airport why are you asking us?
6.34pm You should be sacked for disclosing confidential information. Are you insinuating that nobody on all the flights from the U.S. which has more than 20% of all Covid cases worldwide has tested positive on arrival?. Why don’t you lock yourself in a hotel room for 16 days and see how efficient the quarantine process is in Cayman.Do you want to cancel the BA flights and have all your returning Caymanian students swim home?.
We’re doomed !!!
Dear concerned airport staff, If the flights stop then you will be out of a job or will you be happy to sit at home on full pay?
They will get the c-virus in Cayman community if they even got to pay for it, sad, and very bad
Yep Corona Express’s Lamp test strikes again!The Gift that keeps on giving!Any other airline flights and arrivals would have been cancelled! Herd immunity is no cure for the new Covid 19 strain from Europe!Let Europe keep is Virus home.
Trol
So later next year we will open up??? I will not be able to survive.
Out of Fauci’s mouth:
“..evolving into a bit of a standard, if you get cycle threshold of 35 or more…that chances of replication are minuscule …you almost never can culture from the 37 cycle threshold…”
TWiV 641: COVID-19 with Dr. Anthony Fauci
https://m.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&feature=youtu.be&t=260&v=a_Vy6fgaBPE
Despite the virus being contagious, it isn’t as deadly as our roads.