COVID-19 cases in travellers on the increase

(CNS): Another three travellers who remain in isolation have tested positive for COVID-19, as the number of people with the virus coming into the Cayman Islands increases. Over the last week alone there have been eleven positive cases of coronavirus in people in quarantine. This latest group of positives was in a batch of 263 tests carried out since Friday, the rest of which were negative. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the three individuals were all asymptomatic. There are currently 16 active cases of the virus with only one symptomatic patient, who has been ill for several weeks and remains in hospital in the ICU.

Cayman has now recorded a total of 253 cases of the virus since testing began in March, having carried out 48,577 tests.

There has only been one suspected case of the virus in the community since July in Cayman. But as the numbers of people allowed to return to the islands grow, we can expect to see cases in quarantine continue to increase. Most travellers are coming into Cayman via the United States and the UK, where infection rates continue to rise. Therefore, the need for tight isolation remains.

There were more than 127,000 new cases of the virus in the US on Tuesday, and 21,350 in the UK.

Despite the good news regarding the efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and plans for an emergency licence to begin distributing it, the shots are not likely to be widely available until later next year and it will take some time to inoculate the numbers needed to put a lid on the spread of this highly contagious coronavirus.