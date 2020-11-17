Cops urge social media users to report sex crimes

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is urging people on social media to report alleged sex crimes to their officers after accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour by a local promoter were circulating somewhere in the local cyberspace. No details have been revealed by the police, who added that safeguarding measures will be put in place to protect anyone making a complaint.

“We encourage any persons who have been affected by sexual assault, harassment or any other criminal actions to contact the RCIPS Family Support Unit and submit a formal report,” the RCIPS stated in a press release. “Any complaints of a criminal nature will be thoroughly investigated and all necessary safeguarding measures put in place for anyone making such a report.”