Cops urge social media users to report sex crimes
(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is urging people on social media to report alleged sex crimes to their officers after accusations of inappropriate sexual behaviour by a local promoter were circulating somewhere in the local cyberspace. No details have been revealed by the police, who added that safeguarding measures will be put in place to protect anyone making a complaint.
“We encourage any persons who have been affected by sexual assault, harassment or any other criminal actions to contact the RCIPS Family Support Unit and submit a formal report,” the RCIPS stated in a press release. “Any complaints of a criminal nature will be thoroughly investigated and all necessary safeguarding measures put in place for anyone making such a report.”
The unit can be contacted at 649-9185
There is long-standing hypocrisy and discontinuity in RCIPS community messaging. We still have nightclubs with liquor licenses, and absentee inspectors, drawing and admitting girls as young as 14; and others, owned/operated by former RCIPS, casually importing hoochie-mamma prostitutes from Central America, falsifying the English tests, and allowing connected Caymanian men to abuse them like worthless rag dolls. There are volumes of headlines and case histories. Nothing is done.
I suggest readers seek out a copy of the Dark to Light community awareness DVD on under-age sexual abuse on these islands. Your jaw will drop at that statistics. It is a scourge that causes our children to feel isolated, depressed, angry, ashamed. Let us not be petty and work together to help them.
The police are a joke…
They should stop watching social media for facts and do real police work instead of listening to Marl Road and watching instagram. Now they have a personal agenda against a promoter whose ex-wife just happens to work for RCIP.
There always has been a problem with sex crimes involving children, where often the victim is related to the predator and the family are reluctant to bring charges to avoid bring shame on themselves.
And then what?
Please *eye roll*
You either have vigilantes like CMR putting someone through the court of social media or the cops that will take forever to even show up.
Best for the COPS to be proactive and vigilant and seen, instead of asking the public to suss out the bad guys.
Call Crimestoppers.