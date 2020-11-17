CMR owner admits swearing during protest

Sandra Hill

(CNS): Sandra Hill, the owner of Cayman Marl Road, has pleaded guilty to the final charge in a list of cases prosecutors have pursued against her recently relating to posts on her website. Hill has admitted she used bad language while reporting on a land dispute protest last year. But the crown has now dropped another harassment charge against her over a podcast where allegations were made about a woman abandoning her family.

Hill (47) is still waiting to be sentenced in connection with a conviction earlier this year in the Grand Court for abusing and harassing on an ICT network. That related to a podcast on the site and social media in which she accused local businessman Matthew Leslie of being a sexual predator.

As a result, any sanction Hill will receive regarding the latest conviction of disorderly conduct for swearing at Wilson Mendoza, who is involved in a well-publicised land dispute with former minister Mike Adam, will be decided after the Grand Court case.

The social media reporter told CNS that she had admitted the allegations regarding the complaint by Mendoza, explaining that in the heat of the moment her “potty mouth” had taken over and she accepted that she was wrong.

But Hill said she was pleased that the crown had dropped the harassment charges against her over a podcast feature that was broadcast last November. The show focused on a Honduran father whose wife had abandoned him and their children to come to the Cayman Islands.

The man had accused his wife of various transgressions, including immigration offences, and falsely claimed she had HIV. Hill said she had invited the woman on the show but she had declined, and on the night of the broadcast the husband also failed to appear. Hill said the live show then became a discussion about the broader subject of moving on from failed relationships. But Hill had repeated some of the false allegations on the broadcast that had been made by the husband.

The wife then filed a complaint and Hill was later charged with harassment. However, the CMR owner has continued to challenge the decision by the director of public prosecutions for criminalising complaints of defamation.

Over the years Hill has had numerous conflicts with police that she has described as baseless. Hill recently said that she has faced some eleven criminal cases over the last ten years, most of which were thrown out, and has described the harassment that she believes she faces from police as bordering on a vendetta.

The trouble for Hill appears to have started when she challenged officers who arrested her in 2010 after she was accused of stealing what she had believed was a stray dog. The case was eventually thrown out but Hill (née Catron) had challenged the police’s use of the law in the case and caused some embarrassment for the RCIPS.

Over the years Hill then became embroiled in numerous conflicts with the police, where she claimed they refused to follow up complaints she made but attempted to prosecute her on the flimsiest of grounds. Using her law degree, Hill has often defended herself and in one successful judicial review had an unlawful police warrant thrown out, which led to major changes to the JP system.

However, the apparent feud between Hill and law enforcement escalated when she became involved in the campaign for a child sex offenders register. She pressed to breaking point the rules in Cayman that prevent the media from naming sex offenders because of a risk it could lead to identifying victims. While Hill has been a vocal advocate of the naming and shaming of sex offenders, it has popular support and is a legitimate topic of debate. Nevertheless, the issue put Hill back in conflict with a whole new department of the RCIPS.

More recently, the police have been focusing on Hill’s postings on Cayman Marl Road. They have on three occasions now used criminal law to press charges against her for issues that would under normal circumstance be expected to be dealt with in the civil courts.