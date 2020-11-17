CMR owner admits swearing during protest
(CNS): Sandra Hill, the owner of Cayman Marl Road, has pleaded guilty to the final charge in a list of cases prosecutors have pursued against her recently relating to posts on her website. Hill has admitted she used bad language while reporting on a land dispute protest last year. But the crown has now dropped another harassment charge against her over a podcast where allegations were made about a woman abandoning her family.
Hill (47) is still waiting to be sentenced in connection with a conviction earlier this year in the Grand Court for abusing and harassing on an ICT network. That related to a podcast on the site and social media in which she accused local businessman Matthew Leslie of being a sexual predator.
As a result, any sanction Hill will receive regarding the latest conviction of disorderly conduct for swearing at Wilson Mendoza, who is involved in a well-publicised land dispute with former minister Mike Adam, will be decided after the Grand Court case.
The social media reporter told CNS that she had admitted the allegations regarding the complaint by Mendoza, explaining that in the heat of the moment her “potty mouth” had taken over and she accepted that she was wrong.
But Hill said she was pleased that the crown had dropped the harassment charges against her over a podcast feature that was broadcast last November. The show focused on a Honduran father whose wife had abandoned him and their children to come to the Cayman Islands.
The man had accused his wife of various transgressions, including immigration offences, and falsely claimed she had HIV. Hill said she had invited the woman on the show but she had declined, and on the night of the broadcast the husband also failed to appear. Hill said the live show then became a discussion about the broader subject of moving on from failed relationships. But Hill had repeated some of the false allegations on the broadcast that had been made by the husband.
The wife then filed a complaint and Hill was later charged with harassment. However, the CMR owner has continued to challenge the decision by the director of public prosecutions for criminalising complaints of defamation.
Over the years Hill has had numerous conflicts with police that she has described as baseless. Hill recently said that she has faced some eleven criminal cases over the last ten years, most of which were thrown out, and has described the harassment that she believes she faces from police as bordering on a vendetta.
The trouble for Hill appears to have started when she challenged officers who arrested her in 2010 after she was accused of stealing what she had believed was a stray dog. The case was eventually thrown out but Hill (née Catron) had challenged the police’s use of the law in the case and caused some embarrassment for the RCIPS.
Over the years Hill then became embroiled in numerous conflicts with the police, where she claimed they refused to follow up complaints she made but attempted to prosecute her on the flimsiest of grounds. Using her law degree, Hill has often defended herself and in one successful judicial review had an unlawful police warrant thrown out, which led to major changes to the JP system.
However, the apparent feud between Hill and law enforcement escalated when she became involved in the campaign for a child sex offenders register. She pressed to breaking point the rules in Cayman that prevent the media from naming sex offenders because of a risk it could lead to identifying victims. While Hill has been a vocal advocate of the naming and shaming of sex offenders, it has popular support and is a legitimate topic of debate. Nevertheless, the issue put Hill back in conflict with a whole new department of the RCIPS.
More recently, the police have been focusing on Hill’s postings on Cayman Marl Road. They have on three occasions now used criminal law to press charges against her for issues that would under normal circumstance be expected to be dealt with in the civil courts.
calm down!! this offence carries a max $300 fine and no jail time. waste of everyone’s time. DPP office really needs to get their act together. If they had caught her with weed she would have gotten a harsher punishment. wowow
Sandra needs to move CMR to a .com, instead of using .ky, and register it to a Delaware shell corporation. It’s the Cayman way and would make persecuting her more difficult.
Hypocrites everywhere.
If you ask me, I will decry Sandra, but you know I am clicking on those CMR headlines. I know you are too.
If the charge was unfair or unreasonable, all she had to do was contest it…
Sandra is simply a XXXX cyber bully . She wields CMR alike a sword throughout the community
She has no class no regard for her poor victims. She plucks up stories that are baseless spreads false rumor and doesn’t give them an opportunity to defend themselves.
And when people object she simply removes their comments from from her site ! She brings out the worst in people with her twisted view. Her uneducated low life followers are the worlds haters and bitter of anyone else success
And shame on the companies like miracle brokers who support her financially and some so called MLAS
Shame on the government for not having sufficient laws and procedures where she can call people peasophiles / sexual predators without any evidence
And shame on the RCIP for not policing private information being passed onto her
She destroys lives for simple clicks
Karma is a bitch and I can’t wait for it to come crashing down . She represents all the bad things about the world we live in
She needs to look at her family and maybe wonder what it would be like for them to be put in the same situation of her victims
Anon @ 18/11/2020 at 8:36 am
You nailed it; I agree! As well as those MLAs trying to get brownie points to get those uneducated low life followers to vote them in.
Only real criminals use and support her outlet.
A life of hatred. What does it get her?
Sandra Catron, the darling of the Eastern Star, is totally impervious to the effects of the law.
Her “news” site never exposes the real criminals and promotes gossip.
I stopped listening to her ignorance a long time ago.
So shes been to court more times now than the Speaker of the House for physically and verbally assaulting someone?
🐸
So our politicians can beat women, but poor Sandra can’t curse!
Well, let’s see how this goes. Piss off the authorities and Hell hath no fury than an authority scorned… They will chase and beat you down til you learn your lesson that they are the big shots, they have the money, the power, and the Lord on their side, and you better not cross them.
she is what she is…and she has crossed the wrong people in recent times. lets just say cayman will be better off without cmr….
“used bad language”.
Freedom of Speech much Cayman? Only place on planet Earth that adults have to use children’s words to get a point across incase it offends the wet fart its directed at.
Effing lunacy; carry on Cayman like we in 1634.
They carry on like that when it’s in their interest to do so. Wanna get Sandra, ok, let’s see how many charges we can dig up from our antiquated books? Oooh, using foul language – that’s a good one, let’s go get her boys.
This has to be an abuse of the process of the court. You can’t have laws for some and not others. I regularly use abusive language especially when driving, to other drivers. Here is a state in the Western Hemisphere in 2020 where I could be arrested for it!!! Is Cayman a police state? Only Caymanians can answer this question and they should.
Yeah you support her until it’s your turn to be publicly harassed and humiliated before you even see a court room.
Sooner she gets banned from posting on her platforms the better.
*from someone who hasn’t been victim of her clickbait gutter “news” yet*
karma soon come for sandra…
One can hope
Stop being so petty.
10:42 stop being so ignorant. Do you know how many people she has harassed, scandalized,
falsely accused, and claimed was dead when they weren’t??! She is no reporter and Cayman would be way better without her unnecessary 2 cents.
Try leave Sandra alone
Why? You so bored that your only source of entertainment is her ruining peoples lives?
Maybe she’s been telling the truth.
10:42 😂 you are clearly one of her goons
Try tell Sandra to leave other people alone. Really. Try.
What happened to freedom of speech, if she didn’t threatened anyone then this should have never went before the courts.
She may have a law degree but their ignorance to the constitution is upsetting.
#exerciseyourrights.
Can you please show me exactly where in the Constitution you are allowed the right to curse someone using foul and degrading language?
Your ignorance of the the Constitution certainly shows, the Constitution is a vertical document – it speaks to relationship between the citizens and the government NOT between individual citizens
Fool, one’s freedom of speech is drafted within the constitution just as anyone’s right to life and liberty and once it’s not threatening violence or deemed a hate speech, then I have the right to say what I want and tell you about your stinking ignorant ass. learn your rights dip shit, this is the new world and not that shit hole you spawned from.
10:16 you better learn our constitution and not America’s.
If anyone’s country is a shithole it’s yours. Laughing stock of the world, so before you throw stones make sure your house is in order.
There is freedom of speech and there is decency, two vastly different things. Verbally attacking someone and using foul language to do so doesn’t fall into freedom of speech.
We don’t have a constitution. Fact.
Really, This went to court? Caymanians must have nothing else to do. While there are crimes in the streets you take up ethics court case for what ? Bad language, give me a break
It’s because this woman is a menace to society and everyone is at their whit’s end as to how to control her psychopathic tendency to want to destroy others’ lives. If anyone on the island needs assistance from the mental health centre being built in East End, it’s her.
Everyone else goes to court for it why should you get a break? Glad people realise how tacky you are.
Why are adults going to court in 2020 for swearing at someone though; that’s more the point; kind of negates “freedom of speech”.
I am not condoning Sandra, I just know what its like having been there for the same thing 42elewenteen times before because I said “sh*t” or “f**k” in the presence of police…..and it wasn’t even directed at them.
All cases with indecent language can be challenged, it’s your freedom of speech.
I believe this is more than just swearing (just used bad language), court document read.
Particulars of Offence
Sandra Teresa Hill, on the 27th day of September 2019 at Lissa Lane, West Bay, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, did use threatening, abusive or calumnious language, accompanied by such behaviour, to persons publicly such as would tend to provoke a breach of the peace.
“Persons” Plural, more than one.