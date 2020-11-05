Civil servants encouraged to get on a bike
(CNS): Public sector workers are being given the chance to use bicycles to get around with a three-month bike-share trial at the government HQ on Elgin Avenue. The Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, in partnership with Cycle Cayman, is providing five bicycles on a dock by the staff entrance that can be released free of charge using an access app, giving workers a greener transport alternative.
Civil servants can sign up on the app using their government email address. This will allow them to unlock the bikes and use any of the bikes provided by Cycle Cayman around the island.
Planning Minister Joseph Hew said the three-month pilot was part of this year’s Energy Cayman campaign.
“Following the success of ‘Car Free Day’ in 2019, which included the use Cycle Cayman bicycles, we decided to make their bikes available for a longer period of time to encourage alternative transportation, particularly amongst civil servants,” he said. “The National Energy Policy (NEP) encourages the use of non-fossil burning vehicles as an alternative mode of transportation. One of the strategies of the NEP is to encourage cycling as an alternative mode of transportation.”
The pilot will also provide an opportunity to assess the inclination of people to use bikes to get around during the day.
Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine applauded Cycle Cayman for taking the innovative step of creating an automated BikeShare system here.
“We look forward to our partnership with them by providing bikes at the Government Administration Building,” she said. “We believe the BikeShare system will provide convenient, easy access for those who can use a bike for a quick trip within George Town for a meeting or to run an errand. We are working with the George Town Manager to determine additional locations to place bikes in George Town,” Augustine added.
She said the ministry wanted businesses to consider providing free access to the Cycle Cayman BikeShare system for their staff as well.
The ministry will be launching a George Town Shuttle ‘Park and Ride’ project in the near future, which will work in conjunction with the BikeShare system, as people will be able to take a bus to George Town and have bikes available for short trips during the day, the ministry explained in a release.
Cycle Cayman is an automated BikeShare system with locations at Camana Bay, at the Regatta Business Park and by the George Town Craft Market. Bikes can be taken from docks at any of its five solar powered stations and returned to any other of its stations in the system. Members of the public can also use the bikes by signing up and creating a paid account via the Cycle Cayman app.
The ministry’s Energy Cayman initiative promotes energy efficiency and conservation methods to residents and businesses in the Cayman Islands, while encouraging a sustainable lifestyle through responsible and innovative energy supply and consumption. It was launched to meet the goals in the Government’s National Energy Policy, which includes 70% of electricity generation from renewable sources by 2037.
For more information visit the NEP website
or follow @EnergyCayman on Facebook.
Category: Local News
There you have it folks, Ppms renewable energy solution! 5 bicycles
Fix the cost of electricity in these islands Joey fa Christ sake. What 5 bikes going do ? Why you not forcing CUC to expand solar ?
Cycling, with e-assistance, is ideal here for about 90% of the year. At least it would be if, as others have pointed out, the roads weren’t full of imbeciles.
Example today. South Sound, heading to Grand Harbour. In the vicinity of Red Bay dock, two cars overtook on a solid white line. The vehicle they overtook was a Japanese pickup thing, heavily overloaded and probably doing 25mph. In their haste to overtake, the second vehicle nearly hit the first one as the one in front braked as it got to the speed displaying unit.
The clown show then ramped up a notch. The little overloaded truck was now followed by a jeep, then a yellow school bus from John Gray. The bus pulled into the oncoming lane, overtook the jeep, then stayed on the wrong side of the road to overtake the truck. Meanwhile, oncoming traffic had now appeared that had to come to a stop to enable the school bus full of children to complete it’s stupid maneuver without crashing.
By the time the school bus had got to grand harbour roundabout and waited, the traffic behind it caught it up. The bus had a net gain of about 5 seconds, and to get these precious 5 seconds, the driver nearly had a head on collision.
It makes me want to give up at life, as these near misses are not even unusual any more.
Wow what an achievement! Another freeby for Gov employees and public have to pay! Gonna cycle from Gov Amin Bldg to Post Office or Court Blg? As long as I have two working legs, will walk!
Ministers and COs first
Drivers are still driving too close to gawk and scare cyclists. This is an offense in the U.K. The roads edges are poorly maintained, full of sharp edges and potholes. Where there are marked lanes they are shared with pedestrians who walk two and three abreast forcing cyclist into speeding traffic. The cycle paths are not swept, lots of vegetation cuttings left from hedge trimming and dead animals left to rot. It’s a good idea to have more people use bikes, but the infrastructure for a pleasant experience is just not there. The cycling association knows this. Ride at your own risk!
I swear if it na George Town hospital trying murder ya leave it to Government to finds ways to make the Grim Reaper job easier….SMH
Use a bicycle on these roads knowadays when at any moment some speeding lunatic can send me to my grave??!!! No thanks…I’ll pass.
best get some covers for those .
I love this. I really do. Very awesome concept to decrease congestion in town.
My only suggestion is E-bikes. When I went to Denver for cannabis tourism, they also had electric scooters scattered around the city that was convenient. Office workers will be more likely to use this to make a quick errand if it comes with less sweating.
I currently change in and out of riding / work clothes, isn’t too much of a hassle but is certainly a barrier to everyone adopting the riding.