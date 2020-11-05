Civil servants encouraged to get on a bike

Minister Joey Hew with the bikes available with the BikeShare initiative

(CNS): Public sector workers are being given the chance to use bicycles to get around with a three-month bike-share trial at the government HQ on Elgin Avenue. The Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, in partnership with Cycle Cayman, is providing five bicycles on a dock by the staff entrance that can be released free of charge using an access app, giving workers a greener transport alternative.

Civil servants can sign up on the app using their government email address. This will allow them to unlock the bikes and use any of the bikes provided by Cycle Cayman around the island.

Planning Minister Joseph Hew said the three-month pilot was part of this year’s Energy Cayman campaign.

“Following the success of ‘Car Free Day’ in 2019, which included the use Cycle Cayman bicycles, we decided to make their bikes available for a longer period of time to encourage alternative transportation, particularly amongst civil servants,” he said. “The National Energy Policy (NEP) encourages the use of non-fossil burning vehicles as an alternative mode of transportation. One of the strategies of the NEP is to encourage cycling as an alternative mode of transportation.”

The pilot will also provide an opportunity to assess the inclination of people to use bikes to get around during the day.

Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine applauded Cycle Cayman for taking the innovative step of creating an automated BikeShare system here.

“We look forward to our partnership with them by providing bikes at the Government Administration Building,” she said. “We believe the BikeShare system will provide convenient, easy access for those who can use a bike for a quick trip within George Town for a meeting or to run an errand. We are working with the George Town Manager to determine additional locations to place bikes in George Town,” Augustine added.

She said the ministry wanted businesses to consider providing free access to the Cycle Cayman BikeShare system for their staff as well.

The ministry will be launching a George Town Shuttle ‘Park and Ride’ project in the near future, which will work in conjunction with the BikeShare system, as people will be able to take a bus to George Town and have bikes available for short trips during the day, the ministry explained in a release.

Cycle Cayman is an automated BikeShare system with locations at Camana Bay, at the Regatta Business Park and by the George Town Craft Market. Bikes can be taken from docks at any of its five solar powered stations and returned to any other of its stations in the system. Members of the public can also use the bikes by signing up and creating a paid account via the Cycle Cayman app.

The ministry’s Energy Cayman initiative promotes energy efficiency and conservation methods to residents and businesses in the Cayman Islands, while encouraging a sustainable lifestyle through responsible and innovative energy supply and consumption. It was launched to meet the goals in the Government’s National Energy Policy, which includes 70% of electricity generation from renewable sources by 2037.