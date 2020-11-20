CIPP begins work on membership

Ezzard Miller MP and Donovan Ebanks at the CIPP meeting on Monday

(CNS): The Cayman Islands People’s Party is now making a concerted effort to encourage Caymanians to join its ranks and help find candidates who can offer accountable, transparent and ethical representation in as many of the nineteen parliamentary seats as possible. Speaking at the first of a series of public meetings in George Town on Monday, party chairman Donnie Ebanks said it was time for a different approach to local politics.

Well aware that time is against the new party, Ebanks was realistic about the number of candidates that the CIPP will be able to field in the May 2021 general election. But he said that even if they could find just a few people to run, that would be the first step in making that change. He said the current membership was not focused purely on 2021 but on developing the credibility of this new approach.

Ebanks said the challenge was “getting people to have faith” in their ability to make a difference. He said people had lost confidence in the system, though the Cruise Port Referendum campaign had proved that the people had the ability to make a change.

“We are going to give it our best shot,” he said, as he urged people to sign up to join the CIPP. He explained that the approach had enormous potential to change politics in Cayman and put democracy back in the hands of the people, but it needed public support to work.

Given the huge gap between the needs of the people and the interests of the current government and political leadership, Ebanks stressed the pressing need for a change in approach because currently major national decisions are being made by just ten people and a handful of special interests supporting them, referring to government’s front bench and their financial backers.

While CIPP is not laying out a specific policy platform at present, Ezzard Miller MP, the interim party leader, explained at the meeting on Monday night that a shared philosophy among the membership was the priority.

Miller said the aim was to “start a conversation about doing things differently”. He added, “We have to get back to a place where our people are involved in politics and restore faith in government because right now people really believe that government is actively working against them.”