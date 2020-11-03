CDC lifts cruise ban as coronavirus rages

Cruise ship in George Town Harbour

(CNS): The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not renewed its no-sail order on cruise ships based at American ports after it expired Saturday. Instead, as COVID-19 rages around the world and especially in the US, the CDC has announced a framework for a phased resumption of cruise operations, though no date has been set for when ships can actually sail with passengers.

Although cruising was a significant conduit for the coronavirus in the early stages of this pandemic, especially in the Caribbean, the ships will be allowed to set sail to allow crew members to return to home ports. This will be followed by mock cruises until the cruise lines build the capacity to test crew members and future passengers and meet other social distancing and safety criteria.

While cruise lines have continued to advertise and sell cruises for November and December 2020, even claiming to be including Grand Cayman on their ports of call list, the government here has stated on numerous occasions that it will not be allowing the return of cruise ships for many more months.

Following the release of the new CDC framework, several of the major operators cancelled trips planned for the rest of 2020 as they shift their focus on relaunching the increasingly controversial tourism product next year.

Here in Cayman, as the tourism ministry wrestles with how to restart overnight tourism as the first stage in bringing back tourism in general, cruising has been shelved for the short term and it is unlikely that George Town will see any ships in port during this winter season.

Despite the obvious challenges for cruise ships, which are super spreaders when it comes to the coronavirus, the companies have been lobbying hard to get back in business. The CDC said the framework would provide a pathway to resume safe and responsible sailing.

“It will mitigate the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks on ships and prevent passengers and crew from seeding outbreaks at ports and in the communities where they live,” CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield said in a statement.

But the CDC’s own report points out that “cruise travel has the potential to exacerbate and amplify the spread” of this virus, and it was the increased risk of transmission on cruise ships that led to the CDC’s no-sail order in the first place. But as the United States faces a rate of almost 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day, the CDC has opted to lift the ban on cruise ships.

With the difficulties of social distancing, even with a limited number of people on board, as well as the high transmission rates among asymptomatic crew members making detection and isolation challenging, the CDC admits that covert spread of infection can keep the virus circulating from one voyage to the next.

But having bent to the lobbying power of the cruise lines, the CDC is now setting conditions for sailing. Companies must show that they adhere to testing, social distancing, quarantining and isolating requirements when necessary, though how any of that can happen safely on a cruise ship remains in question. Mock voyages, with volunteers playing the role of passengers, are being suggested as a test for virus mitigation strategies on trips. Once ships have met certain requirements, they will be certified to begin operations with real passengers.