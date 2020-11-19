Cayman’s COVID field hospital receives award

(CNS): The field hospital set up at the Family Life Centre to support the local COVID-19 preparedness strategy has received an award for social project of the year from the UK Association for Project Management. The hospital was coordinated by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in collaboration with the government, charities and the private sector to support the Health Services Authority in the event of a surge in COVID-19 cases, though the facility has not so far been needed.

According to a government press release, the field hospital, which is set up with 80 beds and the capacity for 100, received the award “in recognition of the cross-sector project management approach taken for the construction and delivery of the field hospital”.

The judges found that the project had been delivered professionally and at pace, providing the Cayman Islands with “resilience capability and reassurance to the community” and a “successful response to an extraordinary set of circumstances.”

Graeme Jackson, who had been seconded to the National Emergency Operations Centre from the Portfolio of the Civil Service where he is Director of Human Capital Development, said it was an “incredible project” that was turned from an idea into a reality in a few weeks.

“The recognition by APM is yet another example of the Cayman Islands delivering world-class services, in addition to its enviable positioning as one of the safest countries in the world when it comes to our COVID-19 response,” he said.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said he was delighted the civil service had been recognised for such an important project, “which, thankfully, we have not had to utilise”. He added, “Social project of the year is a tough category and I commend the other strong nominees.”

The Association for Project Management (APM) is the only chartered body for the project profession, with over 30,000 individual members worldwide. They are committed to developing and promoting the value of project management in order to deliver improved project outcomes for the benefit of society.