Cayman’s COVID field hospital receives award
(CNS): The field hospital set up at the Family Life Centre to support the local COVID-19 preparedness strategy has received an award for social project of the year from the UK Association for Project Management. The hospital was coordinated by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in collaboration with the government, charities and the private sector to support the Health Services Authority in the event of a surge in COVID-19 cases, though the facility has not so far been needed.
According to a government press release, the field hospital, which is set up with 80 beds and the capacity for 100, received the award “in recognition of the cross-sector project management approach taken for the construction and delivery of the field hospital”.
The judges found that the project had been delivered professionally and at pace, providing the Cayman Islands with “resilience capability and reassurance to the community” and a “successful response to an extraordinary set of circumstances.”
Graeme Jackson, who had been seconded to the National Emergency Operations Centre from the Portfolio of the Civil Service where he is Director of Human Capital Development, said it was an “incredible project” that was turned from an idea into a reality in a few weeks.
“The recognition by APM is yet another example of the Cayman Islands delivering world-class services, in addition to its enviable positioning as one of the safest countries in the world when it comes to our COVID-19 response,” he said.
Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said he was delighted the civil service had been recognised for such an important project, “which, thankfully, we have not had to utilise”. He added, “Social project of the year is a tough category and I commend the other strong nominees.”
The Association for Project Management (APM) is the only chartered body for the project profession, with over 30,000 individual members worldwide. They are committed to developing and promoting the value of project management in order to deliver improved project outcomes for the benefit of society.
I keep having to pause the photo’s so that I can get a good look at what they were awarded for. Surely, there is more to this story and award. They put beds in a gym- where is the equipment?? Where will the doctors and nurses come from? Enough on Island I’m presuming?? Using the term “field hospital” has to be taken at its loosest form it looks like.
What exactly did they get awarded for? Please tell me the photo with the beds in a gym wasn’t it……. Seriously, anyone, please educate me..
Also where are the linens and pillows? Night stands?? Night lights?
This was a waste of government funds and these awards by the UK, Governor and DG are all meaningless and the house of cards will soon fall! Rewarding their cronies and ignore their blatant failures.
The award goes to the CI Government for ruining business and lives due to their idiotic actions. All hail the Globalist masters. Rules of thee rules of we.
If you want to throw up a little in your mouth, watch the video of them being “surprised” when the victory was announced.
4:05. My goodness you need help.
Why don’t you Google UK Association for Project Management. You mean you don’t trust a UK entity to make a good decision.
Get help please!
He needs help because he can’t express himself intelligently.
As for the award, it does sound like an April fool joke. Cayman deserves an award for the lack of experience in treating Covid.
Cayman should have delegated respiratory technicians, IcU staff and pulmonologists to the UK or Miami hospitals to gain at least some experience and expertise in treating Covid. Treatment protocols continually updated, as soon as new research results and new medicine become available.
I believe staff at Cayman hospitals is left behind in both, theory and practice and doubt it has covid medicine that is used TODAY in the US hospitals.
As I already said once, based on my regular conversations with a family member in the US who works in a regional hospital ICU, hardly anyone with Covid19 is intubated today, and nobody remains intubated for more that just few days because if a person does requires intubation he is already beyond the point of no return. Intubation would just extend his sufferings. Since February, less than 100 died from Covid19 in the entire state.
Thank you CIG. Cayman continues to lead the way in the covid crisis. We have put the health of our people first. I am proud to be a Caymanian.
I am equally proud to be a Civil Servant. The construction of the field hospital during covid 19 is an outstanding achievement. I know most people don’t understand what a field hospital is. So I forgive them for the negative comments.
And while they’re at it give everyone in Cayman that doesn’t have or hasn’t had COVID-19. Go on just for the sake of giving out awards.
The jealously of the civil service continues by the negative posters.
Well done CIG. Cayman on the world stage again.
Do I dare saw a World Class performance.
Mental Health facility soon come. Maybe they can use the field hospital in the interim
A World Class performance for putting 80 beds in a building?
😀🤣😂🙄😲
Well, appears it was an arduous task deserving an award.
One puts 80 beds into an event centre and you get an international award for doing that act? What world are we living in here? This is a joke, right?
Who makes these awards up?
Folks and negative posters. This is an international award which we should all be proud of. CIG beat a number of multinational companies.
Well done CIG. You have made us proud once again.
is this a joke?
1:25. The joke is on you. Building a hospital in the middle of a pandemic when you were hiding in your home is an amazing achievement.
Well done to all. I understand this was a joined up approach between the civil service public service NGO’s and the community. That is Cayman Kind.
How can an international award by an highly reputable institution with 30,000 members be a joke? Zzzzzz
They did not build a hospital. They put 80 beds in a building.
Hiding? Being oppressed you mean.
@2:49pm omg, you are a joke
Try to run such a hospital first. An Award for putting beds in an empty auditorium? 🧐
1:22 you really think that all was done. This level of thinking is frightening.
A facility capable of treating covid 19 patients was created.
This means procurement of beds etc in the middle of a pandemic. Securing oxygen creating negative pressure to avoid infections. Do I really need to go on.
I guess this level of performance and achievement is simply too sophisticated for the average CNS poster.
All I see is beds in a gym. This kind of field “hospitals” were set in all major US cities. It was removed soon after as none was used. No one got an award.
LMAO – And remained empty… Overkill at its finest. But I guess better to be prepared. Especially when you have plenty gov’t spondoolie to spend. (VW – I hope I spelled that right)
Don’t worry, the hospital will be utilized in the new year. Will be very useful then.
2,000 COVID deaths in America today. Soon cum here too.
Award for the biggest waste of time and money should be. Ain’t nobody loves an award more than the Civil Service.
The jealously of our civil service continues although they protected us during covid 19.
I for one is very grateful for our work class civil service. Who just received a global award.
Participation award at the highest levels.
Good jobs better to have it and don’t need it so far than need it and don’t have it. That is called ” being prepared”
Stupid comment 12;18.