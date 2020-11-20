Cayman top of list for global tax losses

(CNS): Public purses around the world are losing over $427 billion in tax each year to international corporate tax abuse and private tax evasion, according to a new global report. The State of Tax Justice 2020, the inaugural edition of what is to be an annual report by the Tax Justice Network, found that more than $70 billion of it is lost through the Cayman Islands alone.

Based on years of research but largely data released by the OECD in July, the report found that the UK is second on the list for the loss of public revenue and the most culpable nation in the world, given its own role and that of its overseas territories and crown dependencies.

While Cayman is top of the new list in TJN’s assessment of which countries are most responsible for global tax abuse, the report found that most taxes disappear in on-shore rich countries at the heart of the global economy and not the countries that appear on the EU’s blacklist or other jurisdictions more commonly labelled as tax havens.

Higher income countries are responsible for 98% of countries’ tax losses, with Cayman blamed in the report for sucking up 16.5%, compared to the UK’s 10%. The Netherlands comes in third, blamed for some 8.5% of global losses, while Luxembourg at 6.5% is 4th. The USA rounds off the top five by sucking up 5.53% of global tax losses but it is also the biggest loser of tax revenue to other jurisdictions.

Alex Cobham, the chief executive of the Tax Justice Network, said a system that loses over $427 billion a year is not a broken system but one programmed to fail.

“Under pressure from corporate giants and tax haven powers like the Netherlands and the UK’s network, our governments have programmed the global tax system to prioritise the desires of the wealthiest corporations and individuals over the needs of everybody else,” he said. “The pandemic has exposed the grave cost of turning tax policy into a tool for indulging tax abusers instead of for protecting people’s well-being.”

The tax advocacy group is urging international governments to re-programme the global tax system.

“We’re calling on governments to introduce an excess profit tax on large multinational corporations that have been short-changing countries for years, targeting those whose profits have soared during the pandemic while local businesses have been forced into lockdown,” said Cobham. “For the digital tech giants who claim to have our best interests at heart while having abused their way out of billions in tax, this can be their redemption tax. A wealth tax alongside this would ensure that those with the broadest shoulders contribute as they should at this critical time.”