Cayman could get COVID vaccine for Christmas

(CNS): Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell has said the Cayman Islands can expect to get doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the UK in December, and that while everyone here will be encouraged to get the shot, it will not be mandated. The success so far of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine trials have raised hopes that, once approved, this vaccine will help Cayman reopen its tourism sector.

Speaking at a Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) forum at the Ritz-Carlton on Wednesday, Kirkconnell said that government met this week with Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who told them that the UK will be sending vaccines here next month. The CMO is preparing a report on the issue along with the acquisition of antigen tests.

The vaccine trials are not over as the researchers have not yet observed people taking part in the trials for long enough to ensure that there are no ill effects. It has already been reported that there are side effects like a sore arm or fever from this vaccine, the first of a number that are expected to get emergency clearance soon for distribution.

There is still a paucity of key information about the vaccine itself and whether or not it prevents severe cases or even if it prevents people from carrying the virus without symptoms. However, the EU has agreed to buy 300 million doses and the US is buying 100 million. The Guardian reported that Pfizer and BioNTech could make $13bn from coronavirus vaccine.

Kirkconnell did not say how many doses would be sent to Cayman if and when the vaccine is cleared for public use, but it is likely to be reserved for healthcare workers in the first instance.

Tourism Minister Kirkconnell revealed that while Cayman will not mandate that people here take the shot once it is available, government will be promoting the vaccine heavily when it has enough doses. He said that the aim would then be to require all visitors to get vaccinated before they come to Cayman, which, with the help of antigen testing, will enable the country to begin reopening the tourism sector.

It is not yet clear when the vaccine will be approved or how many people need to be vaccinated in order for it to be effective. And how people will agree to take this new vaccine before it has been widely used also remains to be seen.

So, while the minister here appeared very enthusiastic about its arrival, independent medical experts across the world continue to urge caution about this vaccine. Despite preliminary results attesting to its efficacy, there are still many variables and unknowns about this and other vaccines in trial that the world is waiting on.