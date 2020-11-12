Cayman could get COVID vaccine for Christmas
(CNS): Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell has said the Cayman Islands can expect to get doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the UK in December, and that while everyone here will be encouraged to get the shot, it will not be mandated. The success so far of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine trials have raised hopes that, once approved, this vaccine will help Cayman reopen its tourism sector.
Speaking at a Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) forum at the Ritz-Carlton on Wednesday, Kirkconnell said that government met this week with Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who told them that the UK will be sending vaccines here next month. The CMO is preparing a report on the issue along with the acquisition of antigen tests.
The vaccine trials are not over as the researchers have not yet observed people taking part in the trials for long enough to ensure that there are no ill effects. It has already been reported that there are side effects like a sore arm or fever from this vaccine, the first of a number that are expected to get emergency clearance soon for distribution.
There is still a paucity of key information about the vaccine itself and whether or not it prevents severe cases or even if it prevents people from carrying the virus without symptoms. However, the EU has agreed to buy 300 million doses and the US is buying 100 million. The Guardian reported that Pfizer and BioNTech could make $13bn from coronavirus vaccine.
Kirkconnell did not say how many doses would be sent to Cayman if and when the vaccine is cleared for public use, but it is likely to be reserved for healthcare workers in the first instance.
Tourism Minister Kirkconnell revealed that while Cayman will not mandate that people here take the shot once it is available, government will be promoting the vaccine heavily when it has enough doses. He said that the aim would then be to require all visitors to get vaccinated before they come to Cayman, which, with the help of antigen testing, will enable the country to begin reopening the tourism sector.
It is not yet clear when the vaccine will be approved or how many people need to be vaccinated in order for it to be effective. And how people will agree to take this new vaccine before it has been widely used also remains to be seen.
So, while the minister here appeared very enthusiastic about its arrival, independent medical experts across the world continue to urge caution about this vaccine. Despite preliminary results attesting to its efficacy, there are still many variables and unknowns about this and other vaccines in trial that the world is waiting on.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Business, Health, health and safety, Tourism
Cayman will likely never hit the 60-70% of inoculated persons needed to reach an effective bulwark of herd immunity to prevent any significant community spread of the virus
Too many small government conspiracy theory science denying far right ideologues and far right anti vax religious nuts who think praying is the real cure along with the clowns who listen to the Rush Limbaughs and Alex Jones of the world.
Too many older Caymanians who think the real cure for all ails is a combination of some bush tea, honey, rum and fever grass
Half the world is politicising the very act of wearing a mask, any vaccine will be a brand new political firestorm.
As soon as the tourism industry has their way and forces the government to open the borders Rona will be here to stay bobo
the only reasons the CIG has not already opened up fully is that there are elections coming up as anyone with sense can see
i need travel….we stuck on this island…..bring it on…i will take it….
10% of those dutifully vaccinated (twice) with Pfizer’s brand new “warp speed” RNA antigen – including the elderly – can still get severely ill and possibly die from Covid -19 if we reopen the borders pretending it doesn’t matter anymore. Meanwhile, there are a raft of other vaccines, each targeting different aspects of the novel virus, which are also on the cusp of phase-3 trial completions. We trust we won’t automatically pile all-in on the first vaccine “warp-speed approved” over all the others. The Pfizer one in particular is a heavily GMOed hack of a single strand RNA chain inserted into a double strand DNA chain. Never been done with no long term unintended data.
Are mr.MOSES and the other M P’s taking the vaccine ? Mr. Bryan you are always talking, are you going to take the Vaccine ?
And I just looked up and saw a squadron of pigs flying down SMB. This is BS!