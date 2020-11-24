Captains to feed decreasing stingrays

Guy Harvey Foundation volunteers gathering data on the rays at Stingray City

SFIP Steering Committee (L-R) Shaun Ebanks, Ronnie Anglin and Troy Leacock

(CNS): The tourism ministry and local watersports operators have come together to launch a non-profit Stingray Feeding and Interaction Programme (SFIP) to help stem the declining population at Cayman’s most important tourism attraction. A survey last month by the Guy Harvey Foundation confirmed fears that the number of rays gathering at the Sandbar was falling and found a near 50% decline from before the COVID-19 lockdown.

With so few people now visiting Stingray City to interact and feed the stingrays, local operators were concerned that by the time visitors return to Cayman after the COVID-19 pandemic is addressed, the famous sandbar will have lost its star attraction.

Therefore, five local watersports operators formed a steering committee to address the issue. Ronnie Anglin of Captain Marvin’s Watersports, Dwight Ebanks of Reel Esea Charters, Shaun Ebanks of Kman Sunsplash Watersports, Darney Kelly of Cayman Ocean Adventures and Troy Leacock of Crazy Crab Private Charters have now teamed up with government to keep the rays at Stingray City.

The Ministry of Tourism is funding the programme while the boat captains, who are all experienced and licensed Wildlife Interactive Zone (WIZ) operators, will go out to the sandbar and feed the marine creatures for an initial period of four months.

“We could see that the numbers of stingrays at the Stingray City Sandbar were steadily declining since March but the recent Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation census confirmed our worst fears and we knew we had to move quickly to get a regular feeding programme launched,” a spokesperson for the committee said. “In addition to feeding, the stingrays need regular human interaction to maintain Cayman’s most popular experience.”

The operators said that when they presented the problem and the proposed programme to officials, they agreed that this was an important and urgent matter and were quick to find public funding for the initiative.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell noted that in the high tourist season the stingrays would normally be fed over 100 pounds of squid every day by the boat captains.

“Initially the programme will fund about 300 pounds of squid distributed over 15 trips a week, with an hour of in-water stingray interaction by experienced stingray handlers on each trip,” said Kirkconnell.

Progressive Distributors has provided an initial donation of squid and will be selling all the squid to the programme at cost price. The operators are inviting corporate donations for additional squid purchase to enable them to provide more food to the stingrays on each trip. Donations can be made by contacting any SFIP steering committee member.



