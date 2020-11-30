Campaign wants tourism open now
(CNS): A campaign to open the tourism sector has stepped up its advocacy with a slick new website. Reopen Cayman, “a group of Caymanian business leaders and concerned citizens”, said it wants to open tourism using resort bubbles. Despite the worldwide surge in COVID-19, an increase here in travellers arriving with the virus and a number of worrying quarantine breaches, the campaign claims it has a “safe plan” for allowing tourists in.
The campaign comes against the backdrop of the US recording more than 238,000 new cases of the virus over the weekend, while the UK logged more than 27,000 and Canada over 11,000. Both US and UK health experts warn of further surges in numbers as a result of the cooler weather in the north pushing people indoors, as well as the upcoming holiday season’s family gatherings.
Nevertheless, the campaign, which according to the website has been started by Kel Thompson of Thompson Resorts and Michael Tibbetts of Clearly Cayman Resorts, is calling for Cayman to use testing in order to allow visitors to come back immediately. Reopen Cayman also appears to be supported by the Chamber of Commerce and the owners of the larger resorts and villas.
However, on the site the campaigners claim to be “motivated by a desire to help the many Caymanians who are struggling but have not had their voices heard”.
While some hotel managers have been vocal about their desire to open up, public opinion is not yet broadly in favour or re-opening to tourism, given that Cayman is keeping the virus at bay, with no community spread for several months.
In addition to concerns that an outbreak could cost lives, there are worries that it would also drive the country back into full lockdown, threatening the broader economic stability that the lack of community spread has allowed internally, supported by the pension cash windfall.
Worried that the tourism sector cannot survive until a vaccine is widely available and the community immunized, the campaign is pressing the economic argument and a plan to open safely.
Despite the surge in cases in every island that reopened to tourism, the campaigners call for rigorous testing, including pre-arrival, on arrival and four days post arrival, isolation in resort bubbles with geo-fencing, and high levels of health and safety protocols regarding staff catering to the resorts.
The website also states that the survival rates have improved with new therapies, suggesting that they do not believe contracting the virus is as dangerous as it once was. However, there is mounting evidence that while more people are living through the virus, they are suffering long and lingering after-effects and complications.
So far government has resisted pressure from the tourism owners, given the risks that remain even under the tightest conditions. While PPE, social distancing and hygiene protocols help undermine transmission, they do not eliminate it. It only takes one traveller to pass on COVID to a staff member who remains asymptomatic between tests and carries the virus home.
Testing is a critical element of managing the pandemic but the nature of the virus means a person can test negative even after contracting it, remain asymptomatic and pass it on.
However, given the economic concerns of some tourism stakeholders, the campaigners said that there are ways to open safely. “There are multiple paths forward to reopen the Cayman Islands to stayover visitors. We’ll need to take a step at a time, but a coordinated plan is required,” they add.
I have to agree that with those who have zero confidence that a ‘resort bubble’ would be anything but a Covid incubator.
Would Michael and Kel agree to a new penalty – say $10,000,00 for each and every breach of quarantine related to a resort bubble to be paid by the resort and each director of the companies owning the resorts? I know that amount would not cover the damage that could result from community transmission caused by a resort bubble but it could be a starting point for negotiations.
Does Kel still have a pilot’s license? He could charter one of Cayman Airways 737Max planes, bring in a plane load of tourist to his resorts, and then ask Planning for “after the fact permission” to bring them in. Problem solved.
I would just like to point out something that no one is talking about.
We are only a country of about 60,000 people.
Once the vaccine is approved it wouldn’t take long for everyone on the island to be vaccinated.
In theory once we are vaccinated we are protected from the virus.
Therefore, once we are all protected why can’t the tourism doors open up.
Other options in conjunction with everyone being vaccinated:
Only tourists how have been vaccinated will be allowed?
Once you land you need to get vaccinated?
Anyways food for thought………
That is an interesting concept. I see one possible problem. There is a delay between when you are vaccinated and when you obtain protection. I am not sure how long that is I like your thinking.
Love it or hate it there needs to be a reopening plan. That’s not to say the plan should include reopening immediately or even in the next few months but in order for tourism-based businesses to plan for the return of visitors they need to have some sort of guidance regarding when and how the islands will reopen. It seems plausible that CIG could come up with Plan A, Plan B, Plan C dependant upon the virus situation in other countries. Perhaps the Reopen Cayman campaign will motivate CIG to consider multiple options for reopening when the time is right.
As others have mentioned at some point the government’s pockets will be empty. What happens then?
Where can we see this Reopen Cayman plan? Can someone post the link. I did a search, but could only locate old information.
I know that this will draw hate from those who are trying to deceive Caymanians and other residents into accepting this plan on the basis that things are wonderful in Bermuda,but it is important for Caymanians to know the facts. Here is a link to today’s government press briefing in Bermuda
https://www.gov.bm/articles/covid-19-press-statement-november-30-2020
Covid is spreading in Bermuda as a result of the failure of their Covid border protocols. Their Ro is now 1.38 up from 1.1 a few days ago.
Following Bermuda into a Covid lockdown is a terrible idea and I sincerely hope that government does not give in to the interests of a few rich people at the expense of ordinary Caymanians and residents.
Bermuda has 260 cases. Cayman has 282. Bermuda is open!
The recent cases in Bermuda: 2 are imported or “travelers”- returning to the island who tested positive upon arrival. 5 are local transmission (4 household contact and 1 workplace) and 2 cases are under investigation as they have not recently traveled or been in close contact.
Several schools in Bermuda went into quarantine or partial quarantine after contact with positive cases. Just like what happened when the child at Red Bay came up as a positive.
This is the responsible response.
Bermuda’s plan has been working since July.
Nice try but You conveniently forgot to mention that Bermuda now has a rising Ro – can you say lockdown coming?
I clicked on a link at the bottom of this item relating to a Viewpoint from a few weeks ago and came across the following passage that is worth thinking about in relation to this proposal by a privileged few to significantly increase the Covid risk facing the rest of us.
“Let those of us who value what we have ensure that our political representatives know our views. Visit, text, phone or WhatsApp your elected representatives and urge them to ensure our border protocols limit the risk of importation of COVID. Urge our representatives to safeguard our bubble and to continue to base their decisions on proven science rather than the self-serving schemes of the few and wishful thinking.
Finally, each day remind yourself, your family and friends just how lucky we are to be in our Cayman bubble and how fragile that bubble is. Remember to thank all those who are working to keep us safe. We need them to keep putting our people first.”
It would be helpful if Mr. Kel and Dr. Michael would let us know what is acceptable in relation to their plan? How many local deaths are acceptable to them, how many hospitalizations, how many days of sickness, how many children’s education disrupted, how many non-tourist businesses closed down due to Covid recurrence? They say that they must be allowed to re-open, but at what cost to others? How do you value the interests of others when pushing your plan forward?
Sorry but this is simply misinformed sensationalism. How many deaths?!? Bermuda has been open to tourists since July with no quarantine after you receive a negative arrivals test and the have had zero deaths.
The real question is how many people and businesses must go bankrupt before the government create a plan!
You are misinformed regarding what Bermuda has been doing that has gone badly wrong for them, but that is beside the point.
Let the people proposing this opening scheme answer the questions. I would like to know what they say as well.
And if one of these visitors becomes symptomatic, with no health insurance, and needs hospitalization, who foots the bill? Kel and Michael?
What part of this failed strategy don’t they get? Oh I get it, risking the lives of the people in Cayman are not a significant factor in their reasoning. But $$$ in their pockets is top of their list. Your forefathers would have flogged you for proposing this.
DeSantis [FL] says closures don’t work, schools stay open.
https://www.winknews.com/2020/11/30/desantis-to-hold-press-conference-regarding-education-and-covid-19/
“Closing schools due to coronavirus is probably the biggest public health blunder in modern American history,” he said at a news conference. “People who advocate closing schools for virus mitigation are effectively today’s flat-earthers.”
“If you look at the per-capita hospitalizations, we are not even close to the top of the stuff. So I think people should put it in perspective.”
Not let see how many comment without resorting to name calling and insults. I really really want to read sound and intelligent responses. It is not that difficult. Imagine you are standing in front of Gov. Ron DeSantis and telling what you think straight to his face.
Is Kel calling for school closures or is it Michael? Are they working for Desantis or is he working for them? Not sure what point you are trying to get across.
Way back in the 90’s there was a song called ‘I’m too Sexy’ by a group called ‘Right Said Fred’. For some reason I keep thinking that if the word Sexy was replaced by the word ‘Greedy’ it would make an excellent campaign song for the lets spread the virus campaign.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5mtclwloEQ
I heard Tibbetts is a rich eye doctor. Why would i take advice from him about covid 19.
The money used for the website should have been given to unemployed Caymanians.
Kel and his family have done a lot for the average Caymanian what exactly has Tibbetts done. Has he ever visited Cayman. Poor Tibbetts he just doesn’t get it.
The Government will never put Caymanian lives in danger.
Why doesn’t Cayman just use testing from companies such as Sona Nanotech in Canada that get results in < 15 minutes??
Because they could be negative then but show positive in a few days
They never did anything for Caymanians before but now they are suddenly so pro Caymanian? Get out of here with that nonsense. Greed is their motivation!
I hope our government does not give into these fools. We have people breaking quarantine and jeopardizing our community as it is. We do not need more of these people coming to our shores who do not care about anything beyond their own nose.
3:25 exactly! Those bottom barrel Canadians and now this white trash American. We need no more of them parading around our shores endangering us. Sick of these uppity lot putting money before the health and safety of our people.
I took a look at their website. It looks expensive and leaves the impression of an amazing grasp of selective alternative facts but no apparent concern regarding truth decay.
Rich people gonna rich. S. O. S.
SHUT THEM DOWN NOW!!! I’d prefer to struggle financially and be healthy and safe than expose my family and friends to this virus. Just goes to show how people regard money over human life when it’s the human’s who make the money. Stupid cows…
Are you struggling financially?
KT and MT are presenting this as being good for the Cayman Islands. I am genuinely interested in how many Caymanians these two men employ in their resorts. If the number is low I would conclude that they don’t really care all that much about the CI or Caymanians’ welfare and this is all about their own pockets. But if they have a majority Caymanian workforce that’s a different story and I would conclude differently.
Largest employer of Caymanians is the government which had roughly $600 million in the bank when this started. They are projected to end the year at negative $140 million. That means we will have lost three quarters of billion dollars in 10 months. How long do you think the government can keep that going? I guess we’ll see how many Caymanians are wanting to keep the borders closed when they start losing they’re civil servant jobs.
Well said @3.21pm. It’s funny how people like to bitch about others until you ask them to put their own money on the line.
The government hasnt had any real plan for months, they are simply trying to wait it out while other countries have been opening up intelligently with rigorous testing and making it work.
Last 2 weeks ago report Government had a $30M surplus.
Well if they are dead it won’t matter will it
Tibbetts employs as little Caymanians as possible. His managers love to hire foreigners who they can manipulate and control. Staff are not treated justly. But then his family runs the tourism sector in the Sister Islands
I would say now is a good time to build an all-inclusive resort, Hedonism bubble you don’t have to leave to go anywhere, just saying!
Yes – some of our neighbours that are swamped with Covid would love your idea – Oh wait – they tried the bubbles and that is why they are swamped with Covid.
Which islands are you referring to? Were the outbreaks seeded by stay over visitors or returning residents? What protocols did they have in place and how do they compare?
Swamped you say. Seems some of these places are open and are not swamped when you look at numbers.
Let’s name the first 2 resorts to be opened as Kelonism Eco Flats and Michelonism Boondocks!
Build it around Big Mac and throw away the key
Is this the same Kel Thompson heading the “Beautify the Shores and Respect the Environment” campaign that owns and runs the eco-beach in front to Scary Queen??
From the family that has consistently looked out for the long term best interests of all locals, contributing vast swathes of land to eco-causes, approaching development with the health of the planet at the forefront of their actions and contributing millions to the social well-being and education of our children whilst actively encouraging them to participate in the hospitality industry by paying decent wages and providing a healthy work environment?
Is that the guy?
Bless his benevolent soul!!!
There ought to be a statue in Zero’s Square for him…
Kel Thompson is not a an employer who hires Caymanians at any of his businesses. The select few he has are just to make an immigration quota. That dent in his pocket is finally hurting too much to stay silent. The love of money boy smdh go retire as you’ve made enough off the backs of ppl.
I do miss the Lol button…
You have won the Internet today!!!
Spot on. So great to read people are hip to the cut of this guy’s jib.
These two “wise” gents should be able to extrapolate facts into probabilities – meaning, the fact is that on almost every flight into Cayman NOW, there are positive cases, 5 late last week alone, and these cases are controlled by quarantines (and self isolation, hopefully). Just imagine the likelihood for importing cases enmasse, without protections, if resort bubbles were to be approved.
Alden DO NOT give in!!
The plan calls for pre-arrival testing which will dramatically reduce the number of COVID-19 positive cases and then testing again on arrival. This is a much better plan than the current policy of not doing pre-arrival testing.
Seriously??? You conveniently omitted the point that what is proposed is to do away with the 14 day isolation and testing regime that has kept most local businesses running, our schools open and us relatively safe.
Please get rid of the quarantine. No one holding down a job can do a quarantine and do a holiday.
Add a Day 7 test and releases and it would be perfect!
What about the period after the arrival test? The incubation period for COVID-19 is somewhere between seven and ten days so they’d have to be tested daily while they were here in order to keep us safe wouldn’t they?
The plan is to only test up to day 4 – which would allow about 50% of infectious people to infect others. Testing beyond day 4 might decrease profits.
2:46, This is exactly what Bermuda and Barbados do. It works.
3:53 … they also have community spread now so…nope doesn’t really work.
Why would you say it’s working in Bermuda? They have community spread, they are quarantining schools or switching to online learning, and hospital staff recently tested positive. The government is warning people that if they don’t stop the spread, they may have to lock down again.
2:29, Perhaps you don’t know that other islands require COVID tests before they reach the islands. Tourists do not / not arrive in Bermuda and Barbados with COVID. The facts are that both Bermuda and Barbados have carefully opened for the past few months. There is absolutely no reason why we cannot do it in Cayman. The models are there so follow them.
The economic and social pain of our draconian rules are wiping out so many businesses here.
Many businesses will be totally dead next year and will never recover.
Hubert – try reading the government of Bermuda website. You will discover that they now have community transmission, school closures, hospital staff infected and hotels closing because there are not enough stupid people who want to travel to get infected with Covid.
Bermuda is a wonderful travel destination, but at this time of year it is not a true “beach” destination. Their Covid numbers are low and I trust in their Covid travel protocols and no quarantine makes it a perfect travel destination. I would fly there tomorrow if I could get the time off work.
Greed is their motivation. How concerned are they about Caymanians when they import cheap foreign labor?
I was wondering when Kel would chime in. Can’t say I feel an ounce of pity for him.
How many Caymanians are employed by Tibbets hotels? I could not count 1—from bartenders to front of house staff….. so really? this is the worst time to consider opening—the world has seen a spike bigger than when this first started, BECAUSE politicians gave in! Look at what happened in Italy, Spain, Turkey….. and now in Bermuda—ask them how their rigorous testing is going now!
Give me a friggin break Anon. The Centre For Disease Control has just given both Bermuda and Barbados a Level 1 rating which means this is the lowest level and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Also, get a negative test before you get on a plane and visit those places. Get your facts before giving out disinformation and scaring Caymanians.
Give me a friggin break Big Bobo. Bermuda now has community transmission, school closures, and hospital staff getting infected. Get your facts straight and stop contributing to truth decay.
so, they claim they want to open up to help Caymanians, are they planning to hire some? I don’t recall many Caymanians having jobs in those “bubbles” prior to Covid! Stupid selfish idea!
11;36 am. Right, stay at the Alexander hotel. It’s nice there
cruise ship = floating petri dish
resort bubble = land based petri dish that spills part of its contents every day when staff leave to go home
As a gesture of good faith prior to any other discussions, Kel and Michael ought to post a bond designed and sufficient to compensate government and every other business and individual on the islands for every cent of the damages, costs and losses that will be incurred when their little bubble explodes.
I won’t hold my breath waiting for that to happen as it goes against the ‘heads we win tails you lose’ basis of their plan.
Their greed, our loss
You are totally missing the point. Perhaps they feel the government has overhyped and misreported the facts and that CV is not all it is purported to be.
Unfortunately, the minute government relax, they lose the narrative of fear and control.
I for one and sick and tired of this fakery.
Either you idiots find a place away from us or we find one away from you.
Split the island down the middle and we’ll just get back to normal on our half.
Pathetic. You know it’s fake, just too afraid to say.
No – in the real world, where the world isn’t flat and sensible people live, we get the point. You are clearly missing not only the point but all grasp on reality.
Totally agree. If Bermuda can be open for the last 6 months without any serious community transmission we are being lied to.
The question is why?
Looks like its happening. Cayman Airways selling 2 flights daily from February 1st!
They definitely shouldn’t be – there’s a deadly pandemic doing on you know.
Why isn’t a single person even aware of this? The UK Gov is clear on the Status of Covid. Read the source below – it’s crystal clear.
Source:
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#travel-health-advice-for-hcids
This warms my heart to see the noted virologist Kel Thompson and the acclaimed infectious disease expert Michael Tibbets finally speaking up and advising us on what is safe for the populace. I feel so much better now about the whole COVID crisis. Well done men.
Perhaps they are not Kool Aid drinkers?
No but they seem to be drinking something much stronger, maybe we can call it Selfish Juice?
Hand sanitizer?
I’m surprised that Kel Thompson in particular, who was so ill a few years ago and an older man, is in support of this. When the almighty dollar is at stake, greedy folks will risk anything it seems.
Hey – these guys are serious. I hear that they have even hired Donald Trump to be their science advisor – going to be incredible results – better than any tourist bubble ever seen.
I do not understand how Reopen Cayman can claim on their website that there have been no outbreaks in Bermuda. Their status has just been downgraded to “clusters of cases” because of on- island transmission and one of their schools is even moving to online learning because of two staff members testing positive. Their minister of health said that they don’t want to go back into a lockdown but didn’t rule it out if it became necessary to control the spread there.
Exactly No body in their right mind would want to copy Bermuda.
4 Bermuda schools had to close because of local transmission in the few weeks. 1 school had to close last week.
Bermuda has also had 7 hospital staff infected because of local transmission in the last 10 days.
On top of that hotels that persuaded the Bermuda government to risk peoples lives are now closed because of lack of business.
1:20, Guess you know something the Center For Disease Control does not know. They have given Bermuda a Level 1 rating which means use caution. Masks and social distancing.
CDC has promoted wrong information countless times. Just check the Bermuda government website and you will see that they have community spread. School and other plays are either closed of closing.
No one in their right mind should want
To resemble Bermuda.
Agreed !!
Government can’t even properly manage the people they have in quarantine now. 14 people literally left the Island without them knowing, yet these clowns want to tell us a bubble resort will be safely enforced. Sorry guys, the only way you get away with empty promises is if you’re a politician.
These politicians smart enough to know if the wrong people mama or granny die from this virus being brought here by a tourist, their career is over.
I hope you are right because money talks for some of them.
These people are tone deaf and appear more than happy to put lives at increased risk so that they can earn a few dollars.
Easy for them say. Their families won’t be working at the hotels they won’t be visiting the hotels. Just making money from afar.
From an epidemiology and virology perspective a resort bubble with dozens or hundreds of potentially infected people mixing is less safe in a pandemic than a cruise ship simply because the ‘crew’ mixes with the passengers and then leaves every night and mixes with the rest of us. Utterly stupid idea.
Yes. Clearly any ‘resort bubble’ would require the staff to stay in the hotel ‘bubble’ as well.
(Raw food for the kitchens will be fired over the wall by catapult.)
Right. Covid is nothing to be concerned about seems to be the message.
There was a time when tobacco was advertised and sold to governments and consumers as good for users while tobacco production and sales was an indispensable part of the economy.
When people became aware of that myth, the tobacco companies started selling cigarettes with filters as safer. When that did not work, stories began to emerge that cancer and heart disease and lung disease were on the way to being treatable so people should smoke more.
This story line and marketing approach is not new.
I never thought of it that way. What a powerful example from history.
It is time for a reasonable plan. We can not stay locked up for years and we must move forward.
Cayman Islands will be the only Caribbean Islands as of tomorrow that is not open!
Protecting the lives of Caymanians and other residents as is currently being done is a reasonable plan. Opening so as to provide profit opportunities for a few while risking lives and another total lockdown that would destroy those parts of the economy that continue to work is not a reasonable plan. It is idiocy.
Too greedy they do not care about public health and our safety. Where is the plan that helps the economy and keeps us all safe?
What a selfishness group … why not come up with a few projects that can enhance the current micro economy on islands … of course thats too much work and thinking from a group that believes they have the right to make as money as they can from the death of the Caymanian people. Look around the world you dimwits easier why not go have a holiday yourself in Miami and see what it’s like when people are stupid and can’t stay at home …
Government needs to stand its ground. There is no safe reopening to tourists. Not without beaches closed and police on hand to make sure everyone remains within resorts (including all staff who would have to be virtual prisoners of their workplace). Caymanians would gain almost nothing and the risks to wider society (including thousands of businesses and human health and even lives) are simply not worth it. Villa owners can rent their properties long term (most haven’t even tried) or offer them to serve as quarantine facilities. Many have maintained their business model in face of closed borders and now expect us to take risks to fill the holes created by their own intransigence?
No thanks.
As we know from Balboa Beach Kel Thompson only cares about himself and his money…people’s health likely don’t enter into his thinking. These guys can have a seat and shut up until we get the vaccine.
Stuff your vaccine.
Stuff your nonsensical opinion.
Multigenerational Caymanians from the merchant families really think they have a devine right to run the country and the economy like their fathers did before them. They are all greedy and selfish. When will they accept they no longer calls the shots? Dart controls the government and the islands now not the Cayman “pigmentocracy”. Cayman has new rulers making the decisions in the dark rooms of power.
Yes, this will go well…
Please spare us KEL you need to remove your SAND Bank off the waterfront so our poor fishermen can catch a break from your buddie Chris Johnson who cant stand your Guts. Please comply with the planning law and DOE rules before talk about open up Cayman to Corona Virus.
This would only work if there was a fenced in section of the island totally dedicated to housing and entertaining the tourists. The tourists and everyone who came in contact with them would have to be housed and isolated in the bubble also, with a 14 day quarantine out. At the airport the tourists would have to be isolated and put on busses to and from the bubble. Testing is not sufficient. It only takes one false negative, and all the cost and effort to date of keeping the virus out of Cayman would be wasted.
The problem is that would only work if all tourists arrived and departed at the same time as otherwise arriving tourists could infect everyone within the bubble whether they were there 1 day or 14 days. The staff would have to stay in the quarantine zone until the virus disappeared from the planet for the same reason. Not likely to be workable
You don’t understand. The tourists will bring in the virus. It is inevitable, even with pre flight testing. But the tourists would be no worse off in a Cayman tourist resort bubble than they are now in the UK, Canada, or the USA, and Caymanians could get some money coming in. If the workers were young and healthy it is very unlikely that they would become significantly ill even if they did come down with the virus. The point is that if resorts open, the virus must be kept out of the rest of the Cayman Islands, and complete isolation quarantine and is the only way to do that.
What if there is a false negative now on day 14 then?
You would need a dedicated isolation area for “bubble” workers to stay for the 14 day quarantine on leaving the bubble. Then they could leave the bubble and go to the rest of the island. It is very unlikely that a person in isolation for 14 days, and who tested negative, on day 14, could be infected. As I have pointed out before, most Caymanian men throughout history supported their families by going to sea, and this meant being separated from them for months. I am sure that there are many Caymanians who would sign up to work in an isolated tourist bubble now.
Question – those neighbors who reopened, has the tourism industry recovered? Are hotels near pre Covid booking levels? Is it pre Covid employee levels? Who will be paying for the increased cost of testing – tourists, staff and close contact of staff? And any other potential costs if there is community transmission ?
Excellent questions but don’t expect an answer from that bunch. General rule is, they benefit while everyone else pays.
Bermuda reopened. Hospital staff positive, some schools closed. Local transmission increasing.
Is that really what we want when this season is lost? Wait for the vaccine & reopen only with certificates showing you’ve had the vaccine ( likely next high season).
So 12 more months closed you say? Some of us will have nothing left way before then.
12:44, Relax on Bermuda. You must think you know something the Center For Disease Control does not know. Bermuda is Level 1 today. The lowest level for COVID.
3:36 please stfu. Your comments are repetitive and beyond annoying. We get it, you love Bermuda and are all for it. Move there.
I do hope Mssrs Thompson and Tibbetts’ plan includes them staying in a resort bubble for the duration of their Teopen Cayman initiative since they are essentially asking all who work in these ‘bubbles’ to be cut off from family and friends in order to make this plan feasible…..oh Im sorry ‘do-able’
These people want to kill us for a $1
Government will end the year having lost nearly 750 million dollars since this started. When they stop the handouts and start laying off civil servants we’ll see what the attitude is then.
Try buying food, medicine, utilities and paying your rent without a dollar.
Try buying anything when you are dead. Damn ding bat.
OMG everyone is going to DIE!!! Except for 99.5% who get it.
hotel bubble would be better than the home quaranting nonsense right now…
Linton Tibbetts is turning in his grave. He left as a young man but never forgot his roots and loved the Sister Islands and its people. I am so disappointed and disgusted by his grandson. I will never set foot in the Brac Reef or LC resort again.
I am 100% sure Mr. Linton would not be happy with his grandson and I know that he would never put any of his fellow Caymanians in jeopardy…Norberg on the other hand??? Well the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree..
Did you say that when you were enjoying the Wholesome Bakery?
Or was that before your time?
The dead have passed on as we all will.
Take heed to your own soul.
You have no idea whatsoever what Linton Tibbetts thinks about this, so perhaps you should just stick to facts.
That’s the point. There won’t be a resort for you to boycott if this goes on for much longer.
It’s crazy and stupid to open now,u people must want another lock down, we Caymanian DON’T WANT THAT PERIOD
Greedy idiots!