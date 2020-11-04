Bush not seeking leadership after elections

Speaker McKeeva Bush addresses the LA on Monday

(CNS): McKeeva Bush declared from the speakers chair on Monday that he will be running in the 2021 General Election to defend his West Bay West seat but he is not seeking to be premier or even a minister, as he said younger people should now be taking the reins. During his address on the transition of the Legislative Assembly to a Parliament, Bush reviewed his political career, but from the outset said he did not want the top job.

However, he remained silent on whether he hoped to hold on to his current prestigious office or how he would be running his campaign.

“While I will be campaigning next year, God willing, to keep my seat in West Bay West, I will not be a candidate for a ministry seat nor to campaign to be the premier,” he said. “I’ve been there and then some. At my age I want to help make sure younger persons with a heart to help the poor and others in need are ready and willing to face those challenges.”

Bush added that he had been elected to care for the less fortunate and make a better way for them. He claimed that was his only intention when he campaigned for election and had never thought he would reach any “lofty positions”.

Before he gave a potted version of his more than thirty years in politics, skimming over many of the more notable and notorious moments, Bush gave no further indications of how he will be campaigning. He did not say whether or not he will be sharing a platform with his former political nemesis and current premier, Alden McLaughlin, or if he plans to run on his own party platform again with a full slate of candidates.

Bush remains the leader of the Cayman Democratic Party, the political ticket on which he rode to the LA in 2017 with both Bernie Bush (WBN) and Capt Eugene Ebanks (WBC). Bush implied that he will again be sharing a platform with Ebanks, who has remained with his long-time party colleague in coalition with the PPM-led government. Bernie Bush has since partied company with the speaker and crossed the floor to join the official opposition.

Next month Bush has to deal with his criminal trial in summary court, having been charged with a violent assault on he bar manager at Coral Beach, but this is unlikely to hinder his political career. He has denied the allegations relating to a drunken evening at the Seven Mile bar in February.

Bush had taken some unexplained leave of absence following the well publicised assault on the female victim, after he suggested that his behaviour and problems with alcohol were related to grief and his failure to deal with the death of his daughter in 2011. He nevertheless returned to work in his prestigious position a few months ago, claiming there was no reason for him not to return, despite facing these criminal charges.

Regardless of the outcome of the case, Bush will not be prohibited from running for election in May because even with a guilty verdict, it is almost certain that he will not receive a custodial sentence.

This is by no means his first run-in with the law over his three decades long career, and none of them have affected his constituency base, who have elected him nine times. During his speech he described his seat in West Bay as an expensive one, though he suggested that defending it cost him “in more ways than one”.

Bush spoke about people trying to tear him to pieces or tell lies about him and said he was amazed that as soon as he became a member of the Executive Council he was “he was scandalized for being a bad person”. But he said all he knew was that he had a million dollar mortgage.

Bush claimed he had never planned to deliberately hurt anybody during his career but he had made some mistakes as a result of his own weaknesses.