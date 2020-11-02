BA flight threatened by UK lockdown

British Airways air-bridge (Photo courtesy of the Governor’s Office)

(CNS): Government officials are warning that, as England heads into another full lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes a restriction on leisure travel, the British Airways link between Grand Cayman and London could be stalled. The Cayman Islands Government Office in the UK is now in discussions with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to confirm whether it will be impacted.

London officials said they will share more information as soon as it is available about the flight, which is now a weekly service from London, arriving Thursdays and departing from Owen Roberts International Airport on Fridays.

As well as taking residents to and from the UK, the flight has also been an important link for supplies, mail and cargo between the two countries.

However, travel is being curtailed in England as part of the increased measures coming into place on Thursday, which will see the whole country move to the top tier restrictions because of the rapid rise in the spread of the virus. Overseas travel is being restricted to work, education or other legally permitted reasons.