Almost 900 people now in COVID isolation

(CNS): The number of people isolating as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 reached a new high Wednesday, when public health officials confirmed that 898 travellers are currently in either a government quarantine facility or isolating at home. Meanwhile, 184 coronavirus tests carried out over the last day were negative, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who also reported that there are currently 16 active cases of the virus.

With the exception of the one patient who remains in hospital in critical care, these patients are asymptomatic.

Cayman health officials have now carried out 48,761 tests for the virus and recorded a tally 253 positive cases over the last eight months since testing began.