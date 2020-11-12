Almost 900 people now in COVID isolation
(CNS): The number of people isolating as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 reached a new high Wednesday, when public health officials confirmed that 898 travellers are currently in either a government quarantine facility or isolating at home. Meanwhile, 184 coronavirus tests carried out over the last day were negative, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who also reported that there are currently 16 active cases of the virus.
With the exception of the one patient who remains in hospital in critical care, these patients are asymptomatic.
Cayman health officials have now carried out 48,761 tests for the virus and recorded a tally 253 positive cases over the last eight months since testing began.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
how many in home quarantine…where people can visit, come and go as they please?
Give it a rest!
Thank you CIG. You make me proud every day.
Who is watching them? Can we really expect our inept government to ensure they are not out in public..I see community spread coming on soon..
Alden and his goons and their gluttonous appetite for money will get us in some serious trouble.
Who’s paying for all this?
You are.
WOW…and more arriving on BA flight tomorrow. I didnt realize we had this many flights coming in…private or commercial. HSA must be busting at the seams to handle these numbers.