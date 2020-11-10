Airport to cost well over minister’s $100M claim

New junction of Taxiway Foxtrot and Taxiway Gulf

Runway approach over North Sound

(CNS): Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell told Finance Committee last month that the total cost for the terminal and airfield work at the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) would be $100 million. But a press release from the Cayman Islands Airport Authority (CIAA) has revealed that the minister is off by well over $17 milllion. Airport officials said the external work alone is on track to cost over $47.2 million, which, coupled with the estimated $70 million for the terminal, puts the total at more than CI$117 million.

The total cost for the airport terminal at ORIA remains under wraps because officials continue to claim that they are in dispute with various contractors. However, estimates based on a redacted report by the Office of the Auditor General and other sources close to the project that have been circulating for more than a year suggest that the final cost will be well over CI$70 million, a figure that has not been disputed by officials.

That is an increase of around $CI20 million on the original $51 million budget.

Meanwhile, the original budget for the external airfield work was less than $26 million. But even before a tender had been awarded, that budget increased to over $34 million.

In a please released issued late Friday afternoon, as Cayman began preparing for Tropical Storm Eta, CIAA officials laid out the costs of the airfield works, the budget and details of a loan the authority is taking to help cover the costs. It does not, however, refer to the overall estimate for both sides of the project: inside and outside.

The release follows a confusing session of Finance Committee on 26 October. But in one moment of clarity at that meeting, when opposition MP (formerly MLA) Chris Saunders (BTW) asked the minister a direct question about costs and he gave a direct answer, which in light of the information supplied in the press release cannot be true.

“At the end of the Owen Roberts project what will be the total costs when everything is all said and done, like done finished, airport, runway, everything?” Saunders asked the tourism minister

Kirkconnell then stated very clearly, after several minutes in consultation with his staff, “One hundred million.” In the press release, however, it is clear that $100 million falls far short of what will be the final price tag.

With potential overruns, change orders or other additional costs not yet factored in, it appears that when it is completely finished, the airfield work will be much closer to $50 million. Coupled with the airport terminal cost of at least $70 million, the total price tag for the airport upgrade could ultimately be in excess of $120 million.

In an effort to explain the increased price tag for the external work, CIAA CEO Albert Anderson said this project, separate from the ORIA terminal rebuild, was first identified in the Airport’s Master Plan published in 2014, when the original costs were estimated.

He explained that the initial Master Plan estimate was around $25.8 million, but after the design and tender process was considered, a business case was approved by Cabinet for $34 million. Anderson claimed that the original budget had underestimated the cost because it did not include design, including geo-technical data, electrical upgrades, project contingencies, risk, construction administration, insurance and project management costs.

Then, given the increase in traffic at ORIA in the first half of 2019, a decision was made to bring forward additional airfield improvements that previously were not expected to start until an unspecified future date.

Increasing ramp space at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), a partial parallel taxiway from the east end of the runway and an extension to the commercial apron were added to the original plan. This increased the $34 million estimate by over $12 million to give a total of about $47.2 million for all the airfield works once completed.

While the General Aviation Apron Expansion Project, estimated to cost $1.5 million, is now being reconsidered due to the COVID-19 impact on aviation traffic, there are significant concerns that the final price tag will still be far more than current estimates, given the history of the project.

Another sign of financial trouble ahead for this project is the need for a loan at a time when the airport has virtually no income, nor is it clear if the costs for the loan have been added to the final price tag.

The CIAA was given the go-ahead by Cabinet to borrow an additional CI$12.4 million for the extra external work as well as an overdraft facility of in excess of $8 million, but this was in November 2019, long before the COVID-19 lockdown and the closure of the airport, which shut off the airport authority’s revenue stream.

ORIA is currently now limited to weekly aircraft traffic consisting of one British Airways flight, a handful of Cayman Airways flights and a few small private jets, which means the airport’s future earnings look very uncertain.

Government has nevertheless made a bridging loan to the airport to cover the ongoing costs as the airfield project wraps up and as details of a commercial loan are settled on the open market. It is not clear, however, how the loan will be repaid while the tourism sector remains effectively shut down and when a return to the 500,000 record-breaking annual air arrivals seen in 2019 remains a very long way off.