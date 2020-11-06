AG: Speaker has no authority to block report

Attorney General Samuel Bulgin

(CNS): Legal advice from the Attorney General’s Chambers released by the Public Accounts Committee shows that Speaker McKeeva Bush had no authority to block a report about OfReg last week. Attorney General Samuel Bulgin signed the advice, which stated that there is no provision in either the Constitution or Standing Orders that requires the speaker to verify a report that had been cleared by the Business Committee before it was presented to the Legislative Assembly, and in turn the public.

PAC Chairman Ezzard Miller asked Bush last week on what authority the committee’s report, due to be laid on the table of the LA on Friday, had been removed from the order paper. Bush did not offer any authoritative support for the decision, merely saying that he had not had a chance to review it.

Given the implications, the PAC sought advice from the government lawyer, who confirmed Miller’s position that the speaker has no authority to block his committee’s reports from being released.

The report relates to a damning audit by the Office of the Auditor General published earlier this year that highlighted significant problems with the increasingly controversial utility regulator.

The Efficiency and Effectiveness of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office, found that OfReg was failing in its basic mission to protect the consumer. When the PAC held public hearings, the auditors findings appeared to be well founded. The hearings also included an extremely angry appearance by the board chairman, who refused to take any responsibility for the catalogue of issues surrounding the regulator.

The blocked report is expected to lay out the PAC’s findings based on the evidence from witnesses and their recommendations on how things could improve at OfReg.

A press statement from PAC, which comprises government and non-government members, said they were very concerned with the unilateral decision of the speaker to stop the chairman from tabling the documents, which included the OAG’s audit on OfReg, which is already public, and the PAC’s report and recommendations after its public hearings examining the original audit.

“The PAC wishes to assure the public that these two reports are very important and that the reports deal with matters that affect the daily lives of Caymanians and residents,” the members stated.

The PAC added that the speaker cannot be allowed to “set a precedent that could threaten transparency, good governance and the rule of law and which undermines our democratic process”.

Standing by the reports and how they were prepared, the PAC also said they contained “no inflammatory language” and the recommendations were fully supported by evidence from the public hearings.

Meanwhile, Auditor General Sue Winspear told CNS she was “very disappointed” that the speaker had blocked the tabling of the report. She said she had no idea why he would, given that the reports were cleared by the Business Committee, which is chaired by the premier.

“The work of auditor generals and public accounts committees is fundamental to democracy,” the audit chief said. “Anything that undermines that is of significant concern.”

Winspear commended the members and the work of Cayman’s bi-partisan committee. “PAC is highly effective body,” she said. “And what I see of the committee work is that all members are doing everything in the public interest regardless of their political positions.”

Winspear said she had worked closely with PAC as it prepared the final report and recommendations for government regarding the situation at OfReg.

“The committee behaved responsibly and came up with appropriate recommendations,” she said, adding that the goal was to “improve deficiencies” in government finances on behalf of the public and help public authorities “move forward”.

Explaining the chain of events that led to the blocking of the report, the PAC statement said the auditor general had completed a very professional report in accordance with all the rules, which was delivered to the Legislative Assembly in full compliance with all the relevant Standing Orders.

PAC then conducted its review of the report, including public hearings, and prepared is own report, which was signed by all members and then sent, along with the original audit, to the Business Committee of the LA.

The Business Committee, which is chaired by the premier, who is also responsible for OfReg, accepted the reports. They were then placed on the business paper along with the committee’s annual reports. But when the order paper for Friday, 30 October, was issued, it included the annual reports but not the OfReg reports. Following inquiries by Miller, the speaker revealed that it was his decision not to place the reports on the order paper.

With the backing of the entire committee, Miller wrote to the AG for a legal opinion on the speaker’s actions, which agreed with PAC that the speaker was acting without authority.

“In essence we are unable to find any provision in the Constitution or the Legislative Assembly Standing Orders which require the Honourable Speaker to ‘verify’ the information contained in the PAC report prior to its tabling in the Legislative Assembly in circumstances where the business committee had decided that the report should be placed on the Order paper for a particular day,” the AG found.

PAC has now agreed to resubmit its report, together with the report from the OAG, to the Business Committee for tabling during the next meeting, which is expected to sit in early December.