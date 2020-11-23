Activists clear over 800lbs of beach plastic

Pirates Week Clean-Up



(CNS): Volunteers and activists from Plastic Free Cayman held two major clean-up events on Saturday at beaches in South Sound, where they collected around 822lbs of rubbish, most of which was plastic. Vials of blood were also found among the debris, and while this is not uncommon, the growing challenges countries in the region face deposing of medical waste is being increasingly felt on local beaches.

Following an active hurricane season and a period of unsettled weather and storm action around Cayman, beaches have been hit with huge amounts of debris washing up from all over the Caribbean. Activists noted that microplastics, which pose the worst threat to marine life and the broader environment, make up a significant part of the garbage.

This latest haul was collected by 117 volunteers from Consuelo’s Beach and at the South Sound Dock. Event organiser Carina Ecclefield said the clean-up was a huge success.

“Since Tropical Storm Eta we have been desperate to get out and pick up the plastic washing up on our beaches,” she said. “We are thrilled with the turnout and hope to have even more environmental enthusiasts join us in December.”

Ecclefield noted that the medical waste that was picked up was properly disposed of. There has been mounting concern on social media about the vials and other medical waste, which, although it has always been in the debris that washes up on to local shores, is clearly becoming more noticeable, as is the case the world over.

“This is becoming more common as countries continue to struggle to implement proper waste management system,” the activists warned.

While Cayman can do very little about the garbage that arrives here from elsewhere, it can control the use of plastic and the management of debris here. Plastic Cayman continues to press the government to take direct action regarding single-use plastics and the plastic pollution problem. However, plans by government to phase in a ban on certain single-use plastics, which was under consideration to commence in the New Year, appears to have been shelved.

Meanwhile, with no government action on the matter in the foreseeable future, local businesses are urged to take The 345 Pledge and phase out single-use plastics themselves.

The latest cleanup organised by Plastic Free Cayman for Pirate’s Week was in partnership with Pirates Against Plastic, Jeep345, CUC, Island Waste, Cayman Creperie, Delaney’s Handcrafted, Island Supply, Home Bakery and 2020TwentyForTwenty.

Take the 345 Pledge to live a more plastic-free life.