8 travellers test positive for COVID-19 over weekend

(CNS: Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been added to the local tally following 503 COVID-19 more tests carried out over the weekend. Two of these travellers who have the coronavirus are symptomatic. There are now 26 active cases of the virus in Cayman, with four of those patients showing symptoms, though none are in the hospital.

Officials were not able to confirm the exact number of people currently in quarantine or home isolation information was missing from one facility on Monday evening, but the number is estimated to be over 900.

Meanwhile, as the flu season returns, the HSA will open the Flu Clinic on Tuesday at the hospital in George Town. The dedicated clinic is in the area previously occupied by the Physiotherapy Department.



“Although flu cases are currently low, opening the dedicated clinic allows patients with flu symptoms to be separate from other patients attending general clinics,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

“It is important that we continue to implement ways to keep our vulnerable and elderly safe. We usually start to see the rise of flu cases in September, however with persons following COVID-19 safety protocols, wearing face masks, practicing better hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, we are seeing lower numbers of flu cases so far this year,” he said, noting that lower overseas travel was also a factor in the drop in cases.

The Health Services Authority has already administered 4,000 doses of flu vaccine over the past four weeks and an additional 2,000 vaccinations have been ordered.

Anyone with flu symptoms is advised to first contact the 24 hour Flu Hotline to speak to a health professional about their symptoms before visiting the clinic. Contact 1-800-534-8600, (345) 947-3077 or flu@hsa.ky.



