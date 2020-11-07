7MB projects facing ups and downs

The Westin Hotel, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The government’s dependence on continuous development to sustain the economy in Grand Cayman has faced some ups and downs over the last few weeks on existing and proposed projects in the Seven Mile Beach area. The Westin Resort owners’ plan for a 10-storey tower has been rejected, the approval of a budget hotel near the Mandalay condominiums is now facing judicial review and proposals to allow taller buildings are facing public opposition.

The current PPM-led coalition government has made no secret of the fact that development is its main policy platform to keep the economy going, prevent a further surge in unemployment and fuel its future spending programmes.

As a result, while Planning Minister Joey Hew constantly uses the term “sustainable development”, normally associated with a greener approach that doesn’t rule out opportunities for future generations, he has tended to use the term to refer to continuous development, regardless of the increasing environmental challenges we face.

The first results of the work that his ministry is undertaking on the national development plan is expected to be unveiled soon, with proposals for the Seven Mile Beach corridor going to public consultation.

How green these proposals will be remains to be seen but one of the main expectations regarding the changes to the zoning in the area is likely to be building heights.

Pressure from major developers, such as Cayman’s largest landowner, Dart, for skyscrapers reaching as high as 50 storeys is likely to see a proposal for much greater heights than the current 130ft maximum in hotel and tourism zones reaching the public consultation phase.

But the public has been critical of turning Seven Mile Beach into Miami Beach. And while some developers have been able to clear 10-storey projects, such as the latest Watermark condo development and the re-development of La Covia condos, others have been knocked back.

The Westin was refused planning permission last week for its revamp to ten storeys, and it’s not the only one. A proposal by The Shores (Libanon Corporation) for a 10-storey budget hotel was only given approval last year when it was reduced to seven floors. But the entire project remains under fire after objectors from the surrounding condos recently filed for judicial review regarding an appeal against the CPA’s decision to allow it at all.

Meanwhile, proposals for new developments continue. A glossy brochure proposing a 10-storey redevelopment of Aqua Bay condos between Silver Sands and the Palms has the green light from existing condo owners but has yet to go before planning. Other existing projects are also rumoured to be looking to revamp plans from ten storeys to twelve or more if the planning review results in a change to Seven Mile Beach building heights.

However, the current freeze on tourism in the Cayman Islands as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to take a toll on the development of new and existing beachfront property.

Last week the general manager of the Ritz-Carlton warned that the resort could soon be forced to close and others will follow. Last month the court ordered the winding up of the company running the Margaritaville resort, leaving the condo owners there indebted to the tune of some $1 million, as well as staff without pay or pension and the resort’s future in question.

While the upside for developers presented by rising building heights may prove an irresistible opportunity, the downside of public opinion, the uncertain economy and the threat of sea-level rise caused by climate change may combine to thwart those opportunities and leave a gaping hole in this administration’s policy platform.