$2M church planning appeal fails

The Seventh-day Adventist Church already located in West Bay

(CNS): An appeal by a Seventh-day Adventist congregation to build a new $2 million temple in West Bay failed recently after the Planning Appeals Tribunal agreed with the Central Planning Authority’s original decision. The PAT found that the Berea Seventh-day Adventist Church and its pastor, Maurice Chambers, failed to justify why the community needed it, as required for churches in a residential zone.

When making the application, the church had claimed that its congregation was growing and they wanted a more convenient place of worship than their current temporary location, which is understood to be at the West Bay Primary school. But according to the PAT’s ruling, the representatives never provided any compelling reason why they should be given the green light given the relatively new and substantial SDA church very close by.

Despite getting “every opportunity to be heard” and the chance to submit reasons in writing, the PAT found that the planning application had “failed to demonstrate that a religious temple in the location of this project would serve the needs of the community”, and so the CPA was not wrong when it refused the planing application, the PAT said.

“There were no representations regarding the low density residential neighbourhood zone in which the applicant sought to insert its project,” the PAT said in its ruling, knocking back the efforts of the congregation to build the $2 million church and baptismal pool on Townhall Road.

Despite getting support from Speaker McKeeva Bush, who represents the constituency of West Bay West, when the application was made, other neighbours closer to the site objected. Among a number of problems with the proposal, they pointed out that there were already two other churches in the congested area and a new Seventh-day Church on West Church Street just over a mile away.

The PAT said in its decision that the reasons provided by the CPA left no doubt as to why the application had been refused and the church had known “full well the tests” that had to be met to get a development of this nature in a low density residential neighbourhood zone approved.

“While the religious needs of the community are so strongly relied upon by the Appellant, they do not override any development criteria imposed by the Development and Planning Law and the regulations,” the PAT said. “The CPA did not act unreasonably.”

According to the minutes of the original meeting, it emerged that the nearby existing Seventh-day Adventist church was nowhere near capacity, given that it can hold up to 500 people but had a congregation of just 300. However, Pastor Chambers had argued that his congregation of 150 worshipers, who were not all from the district, needed a separate church because each of the SDA temples had a religious culture of their own.

There are around 17 Seventh-day churches, both formal and informal, across all three Cayman Islands, covering all six districts and catering to thousands of members, with specific churches for those from the Filipino and Spanish communities. The church also has its own radio station and online streaming television service.