$2M church planning appeal fails
(CNS): An appeal by a Seventh-day Adventist congregation to build a new $2 million temple in West Bay failed recently after the Planning Appeals Tribunal agreed with the Central Planning Authority’s original decision. The PAT found that the Berea Seventh-day Adventist Church and its pastor, Maurice Chambers, failed to justify why the community needed it, as required for churches in a residential zone.
When making the application, the church had claimed that its congregation was growing and they wanted a more convenient place of worship than their current temporary location, which is understood to be at the West Bay Primary school. But according to the PAT’s ruling, the representatives never provided any compelling reason why they should be given the green light given the relatively new and substantial SDA church very close by.
Despite getting “every opportunity to be heard” and the chance to submit reasons in writing, the PAT found that the planning application had “failed to demonstrate that a religious temple in the location of this project would serve the needs of the community”, and so the CPA was not wrong when it refused the planing application, the PAT said.
“There were no representations regarding the low density residential neighbourhood zone in which the applicant sought to insert its project,” the PAT said in its ruling, knocking back the efforts of the congregation to build the $2 million church and baptismal pool on Townhall Road.
Despite getting support from Speaker McKeeva Bush, who represents the constituency of West Bay West, when the application was made, other neighbours closer to the site objected. Among a number of problems with the proposal, they pointed out that there were already two other churches in the congested area and a new Seventh-day Church on West Church Street just over a mile away.
The PAT said in its decision that the reasons provided by the CPA left no doubt as to why the application had been refused and the church had known “full well the tests” that had to be met to get a development of this nature in a low density residential neighbourhood zone approved.
“While the religious needs of the community are so strongly relied upon by the Appellant, they do not override any development criteria imposed by the Development and Planning Law and the regulations,” the PAT said. “The CPA did not act unreasonably.”
According to the minutes of the original meeting, it emerged that the nearby existing Seventh-day Adventist church was nowhere near capacity, given that it can hold up to 500 people but had a congregation of just 300. However, Pastor Chambers had argued that his congregation of 150 worshipers, who were not all from the district, needed a separate church because each of the SDA temples had a religious culture of their own.
There are around 17 Seventh-day churches, both formal and informal, across all three Cayman Islands, covering all six districts and catering to thousands of members, with specific churches for those from the Filipino and Spanish communities. The church also has its own radio station and online streaming television service.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News
But…but…but….surely god could have used a jedi mind trick to convince the planning mob to say yes to this?
I much afraid to say this but we do have too many churches in this country of ours. Furthermore, I think the churches are failing in the communities they exist in and for this very reason I am seeing the light when the same man or woman who knocks down the church door after a night on the town.
These same very members, really truly don’t care about me or you unless you are donating a large chunk of your hard earned salary to the church building fund.
Finally, if we all got along with each other, there would be no need for such a large number of churches or buildings to house the one day christians.
‘Pastor Chambers had argued that his congregation of 150 worshipers, who were not all from the district, needed a separate church because each of the SDA temples had a religious culture of their own.’
Have I missed something here? Don’t they all worship the same God?
God is good
Imagine if we took this money and spent it on something worthwhile.
I have seen the light! It’s all about money. There is no God.
McKeeva Bush has failed the church and will lose support from that congregation. He now deserves to lose his seat in the LA and his position as Speaker
He deserved to lose his seat a long long time ago.
God is good. Religion, weelll not so much. I understand the flock is made up of imperfect people but I’m not sure that the majority of those that attend church understand they are anything other than holier than thou. The pride, arrogance, and outright hatred that comes from organized religion washes over any of the good news Jesus brings.
Humans, we don’t need a building to take to God, we can have our private conversations anytime. God appoints no one to act on its behalf, we all have direct access to it.
Rum shop will be approved
Humans, we can have conversations with God anywhere, all we need to have are thoughts. God has no human appointee acting on its behalf. Cayman has been blessed so far and has nothing to do with us humans nor is it a coincidence. However none of us are innocent.
Seriously though how many churches do we need on this small island? Absurd!!! Glad it was denied. Too many as it is.
Should all be Dart churches anyway
Regulate the church!