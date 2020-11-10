10-storey buildings coming to George Town

Under the new regulations buildings such as the Walkers Office complex would be allowed to increase to 10 storeys

(CNS): Amendments to the development plan regulations have paved the way for office blocks and buildings to rise to ten storeys in the capital. Planning Minister Joey Hew presented the changes last week that, among other things, will enable mixed-use buildings in George Town allowing apartments, shops and offices in one development, all of which are part of the long-awaited revitalization project.

While the motion to make the regulation amendments in the final meeting of the Legislative Assembly last week was not without its controversies, it passed with some opposition support after the minister agreed not to change the proposed maximum heights in East End for hotel-tourism zones to ten storeys and cap building heights along the Queen’s Highway at seven.

Despite that concession, the MP (formerly MLA) for George Town Central articulated the concerns of some of his constituents who could find their homes surrounded by towering office blocks and would likely take little comfort in the increase in property values.

Government is introducing a tiered zoning map in the capital which will allow for buildings to gradually increase in height from two storeys on the waterfront to seven and then ten storeys as they draw back into the centre of town.

Kenneth Bryan said that while he was not opposed to the development of the capital, he was deeply concerned that the consultation carried out regarding the changes was not with the residents of his constituency. He criticised government for focusing on the desires of developers over the people of George Town.

Bryan named many Caymanians living in the centre of the capital, in particular those who will be living in the newly re-zoned areas that will allow for the tallest buildings. He said many do not want to move from homes that have been in their families for generations and some are now simply too old to move. But, he said, the arrival of 10-storey buildings will block out their sunlight and fundamentally change their living environment.

Members also raised concerns about the lack of consultation on important legislative changes impacting people’s lives as well as the piecemeal approach government continues to take toward the country’s development landscape, re-zoning areas out of context, even as it is still drafting the national development plan that will realign the zone map all across the three islands.

Minister Hew defended the decision, stating that all buildings will still have to go though a planning process taking into account the existing property owners in the area where the new tower blocks will be. However, with the approval of the proposed hotel in Beach Bay, there is already clear evidence that the character of an area and the wishes of existing residents counts for little in preventing the Central Planning Authority approving high rise buildings in residential neighbourhoods, even in the face of considerable objections.

The amendment steered through by the minister address a number of issues, such as allowing new developments to have off-site parking, which the minister claimed would also be assisted by a George Town shuttle service. It also deals with the definitions of buildings like townhouses and duplexes, as well as set back regulations and other issues.

While Hew has persistently spoken about the need for sustainable development in Cayman, there are no requirements or even incentives for developers to comply, with the exception of the need for future developments to include a small number of electric parking slots. Some local environmentalist believe that the rules will make development easier rather than more sustainable, regardless of the minister’s claims.

Hew also steered through changes to the building code regulations. But concerns that people other than planning officials would be allowed to sign off on the certificates relating to development progress were addressed when he clarified that it must be planning officials who do the certifications.

There had been very real concerns that the planning department was preparing to outsource its role in ensuring building compliance and sign offs to private sector surveyors, which would have allowed larger developers to certify their own buildings.