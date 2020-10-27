Weekend COVID-19 test results all negative

(CNS): There were no new COVID-19 positive samples over the weekend. Public health officials process 338 test results between Friday and Sunday, all of which were negative, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on Monday. There are currently 598 people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, as the country’s new quarantine system settles in.

There are currently 22 active cases of the virus, all of them among travellers in isolation. Three of them are symptomatic, with one person still in hospital.