Weather threat re-emerges south of Cayman

8am EDT, Friday, 23 October, National Hurricane Center

(CNS): The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has issued a severe weather notification as it warns of potential flooding on Grand Cayman. This follows the increased chances, now 50%, of the unsettled system that has been simmering in the Western Caribbean this week becoming a tropical depression during the next couple of days. This broad area of low pressure located just southwest of Cayman has become much better organised since yesterday and is moving slowly toward the northwest.

Regardless of development, Cayman can expect some heavy rain this weekend.

If 95L goes on to become a storm, it will be TS Zeta and the 27th named storm of this record-breaking season.