Viral loads in positive travellers high

COVID-19 screening at the HSA

(CNS): Public health officials have raised the alarm about the high viral loads they are now seeing in travellers testing positive at the end of their quarantine period. In Wednesday’s test update, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said there were four positive results from 463 tests carried out over the previous day. All of these individuals were travellers who will remain in isolation until they recover, with one suffering mild symptoms.

But Dr Lee also noted that these and other travellers have high viral load counts which have not been evident here for many months.

Dr Lee did not reveal where the infected people had travelled from but British Airways and Cayman Airways, the only commercial airliners currently allowed into the Cayman Islands, are bringing passengers largely from the UK, the US and Jamaica, all of which are now hot spots for the virus and seeing significant increases in infections. And while private jets are also landing in Cayman, most are coming via the US.

So far most people who tested positive at the end of their quarantine period have remain asymptomatic, but the number of active cases in travellers where people are showing symptoms is increasing. In addition to this latest symptomatic case in a traveller, another person in quarantine who previously tested positive but was not ill is now showing symptoms. Another individual who was hospitalized earlier this month remains in intensive care on a ventilator.

While all of these individuals are isolating in some way, the number of infected people with greater virus loads poses an increased threat to healthcare and public health workers here who come into contact with them, as well as the staff involved in the airport clearance process and their transfer to quarantine. These front-line workers are, however, being regularly tested.

The total number of people in isolation has not been confirmed this week, but according to figures released at the weekend, it is around 400.

There are currently twelve active cases of the virus in Cayman, four of which are symptomatic. Cayman’s total positive tally since testing begun is 225. Public officials are also encouraging people to register for testing.

A surge in people coming forward for testing following the suspected community case at Rad Bay Primary School and the brief re-opening of the drive-thru service at the Cayman Islands Hospital has increased the total number of tests to 42,800.