Two travellers positive for COVID-19

(CNS): One person with mild coronavirus symptoms and another with none, both of whom were both in government quarantine, have tested positive for COVID-19. The tests were among 337 results reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee at the government coronavirus briefing Friday, which pushes the total cases of cases in the Cayman Islands to 213, with just three of them active. Around 190 people who arrived here via British Airways, Cayman Airways and three private flights yesterday were all negative when tested on arrival.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said the test run over the last two weeks had also gone very well. That group of 29 households was being tested Friday evening and all those who are negative will be released from home-isolation.

Meanwhile, both Dr Lee and Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia also confirmed there have been no breaches of the system, and over the last two weeks the team of monitors have conducted 95 random checks at the homes where people were self isolating. But with 79 new households now is isolation, the monitoring team has been increased to 22 people who are working twelve-hour shifts and will continue the random checks.

Dr Ebanks-Garcia said that as well as making random house calls, the team is speaking with the isolating households on the phone.

However, Dr Lee urged people to comply with the rules and for residents not to visit people in isolation until their quarantine is over. He said that anyone who wants work done at their properties must wait until after the isolation period is over because plumbers and air-condition engineers will not be allowed to go to their homes during the quarantine time.