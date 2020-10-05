Hurricane Delta wind speeds increase to 80mph

Click to enlarge NOAA graphic

(CNS) UPDATED 10pm: Hurricane Delta was packing sustained winds of around 80mph by 10pm local time Monday, when it was located some 180 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman. Moving toward the west-northwest at around 7mph, the center of Delta was expected to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands early Tuesday morning. Tropical-storm conditions are expected at that time.

Despite the increase in storm intensity, Cayman still remains under a tropical storm watch, not a hurricane watch, as the centre of the system is expected to pass far enough away from Cayman to spare us from hurricane-force winds.

In the 11pm National Hurricane Center update, issued at 10pm local time, Delta was moving toward the west-northwest and rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the centre and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles.

The Cayman Islands National Weather sService said increasing wave action is expected on the south and west coasts as the hurricane moves past Cayman. People are advised to avoid the shoreline for the next 48 hours and to assess how rough seas may impact their plans for shelter during the storm.

During the Monday afternoon Cayman Islands government update for the public, John Tibbetts, the director of the National Weather Service, warned of heavy rain and possible strong winds tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Delta is now forecast to pass much further to the west of the Cayman Islands than first predicted.

Tibbetts said the forecast had improved for Cayman, as the storm moves further away. “But we are not out of the woods yet,” he said, warning that storm-force winds could pound the west of the islands for a couple of hours overnight Monday/Tuesday.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who chairs the National Hazard Management Council, said there were no concerns about the preparedness as everything had gone very well. All government emergency services are on stand-by and shelters in all districts are ready if they are required. The Red Cross shelter in George Town will open at 7pm tonight.

The governor pointed out that all protocols were in place, including preparations for the post-storm clean-up. He said that if the situation was worse than expected, two British naval ships are currently in the Caribbean and could come to our assistance.

All utility companies, including suppliers of water and electricity, have confirmed that they will not be turning off supplies unless there are specific issues later in the night.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Delta was rapidly increasing on Monday evening and located 245 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman with winds of 70mph. The storm is expected to strengthen further as it moves west this evening.

Meanwhile, officials said that only one person in home-isolation for COVID-19 has been move into a government facility. All those in government quarantine who are in hotels on the coast have been moved to the second floors as a precaution. Further contingency plans are in place if it is required to move them to shelters, but given the current forecast, government officials are confident that they are safe and secure.