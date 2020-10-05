TS Delta rolls towards Cayman with 60mph winds

Click to enlarge NOAA graphic

(CNS) UPDATED 2pm: Tropical Storm Delta began strengthening quickly Monday afternoon. At 2pm it was packing winds of 60mph and heading towards the Cayman Islands at around 7mph. The National Hurricane Center said it was located some 255 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman and tropical force winds extended over 60 miles from the centre. Cayman can expect to begin feeling storm-force winds this evening with the worst of the weather in the early morning.

Government is expected to hold a televised live briefing at around 4pm Monday.

TS Delta is expected to bring heavy rains, high-seas and floods. All three Cayman Islands are under a storm warning and all government offices, schools and many public authorities are closed. Stores and private businesses are also expected to be closed early this evening.

The National Hazard Management Council has advised private sector employers to allow everyone who is able to work from home today and tomorrow as the storm passes through.

The public was urged to complete all preparations this morning and stay tuned to the social and other traditional media for continued updates.

At this point the NHC advises that the storm will strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday, but it will moving away from Cayman as it does. The storm is expected to pick up speed tomorrow and Wednesday as it heads towards the Isla de la Juventud, Cuba, and western end of the island of Cuba as a category 1 hurricane.