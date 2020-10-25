Tropical Storm Zeta drifts southwest of Cayman

(CNS): Tropical Storm Zeta, the 27th named storm in a record-breaking season, was barely moving Sunday morning as it formed some 188 miles southwest of the Cayman Islands. Hazard Management issued a severe weather bulletin for potential flooding on Sunday and Monday but there is no storm watch in effect because Zeta is expected to drift towards the north-northwest over the next few days, taking the system further away from our area

On Sunday morning, maximum sustained winds were almost 40mph with higher gusts and the National Hurricane Center called for further strengthening during the next 48 hours. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the centre, and TS Zeta could become a hurricane by the time it moves near or over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday.

Zeta has placed the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season in a tie with 2005 for most named storms in a hurricane season. There are, however, still five weeks to go before the season ends.