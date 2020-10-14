Travelling blues with TravelCayman

So I am flying tomorrow, Thursday, on the British Airways flight back to Cayman. It’s 10:45pm at night in the UK and I still don’t have the letter clearing us to travel. They are waiting on a signature on the letters, I assume from someone high in authority. I was told we would get the letter days ago and then earlier today it would come a short while later. In my latest phone call I was told I would definitely get it tonight, my time.

The stress this has caused is huge. Not knowing whether we are travelling tomorrow has been an underlying source of stress for the last few weeks and it is culminating in them (supposedly) getting the letters out less than 12 hours before the flight. How can this be? It is absurd to believe that any tourists or visitors are going to accept this. It is a complete joke.

When Alden said we shouldn’t expect perfection, he wasn’t kidding! The whole experience has been a complete disaster. Don’t get me wrong, all the individuals I have talked to want to help and obviously care a great deal about what they are doing. However, there is no strategic direction or leadership. That much is clear.

Right now I am going to bed and I believe there is only a 50/50 chance we will fly home tomorrow. This is not how you treat your citizens and Alden & co should be ashamed that this is the kind of nonsense they are making people deal with.