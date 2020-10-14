Travelling blues with TravelCayman
So I am flying tomorrow, Thursday, on the British Airways flight back to Cayman. It’s 10:45pm at night in the UK and I still don’t have the letter clearing us to travel. They are waiting on a signature on the letters, I assume from someone high in authority. I was told we would get the letter days ago and then earlier today it would come a short while later. In my latest phone call I was told I would definitely get it tonight, my time.
The stress this has caused is huge. Not knowing whether we are travelling tomorrow has been an underlying source of stress for the last few weeks and it is culminating in them (supposedly) getting the letters out less than 12 hours before the flight. How can this be? It is absurd to believe that any tourists or visitors are going to accept this. It is a complete joke.
When Alden said we shouldn’t expect perfection, he wasn’t kidding! The whole experience has been a complete disaster. Don’t get me wrong, all the individuals I have talked to want to help and obviously care a great deal about what they are doing. However, there is no strategic direction or leadership. That much is clear.
Right now I am going to bed and I believe there is only a 50/50 chance we will fly home tomorrow. This is not how you treat your citizens and Alden & co should be ashamed that this is the kind of nonsense they are making people deal with.
This comment was originally posted on: TravelCayman struggling with demand
My heart goes out to the person who just posted and other people having to travel home under this stress.
Likewise I am waiting to see my daughter at Christmas. Our family have not seen her since December 2019 (almost unheard of in our family as we make sure one way or the other to visit her at least every 2-3 months or she comes back home). Her trip in March had to be cancelled due to Covid and another trip in July as she was doing exams and was afraid if she came back she would not be able to leave. We thought we would go in September to see her, but then the Government changed the quarantine from 7 days back to 14 days and it was difficult to get flights and have to quarantine on both ends of the trip. Does the Cayman government expect us to sit and wait until hours before her flight to wonder whether she will be allowed home. Some decency, common sense and respect need to prevail here. The bubble can’t continue indefinitely and family returning home should not be expected to go into a long quarantine over the Christmas holiday and not be able to see family. We are just weeks away from Christmas. What is the plan for all the students coming back? If Cayman Airways can’t even handle what they have now, how to you expect people to book flights post November. You can’t split up families at Christmas by leaving people in limbo. Give us a workable plan which is practical and tested by other countries. Students studying abroad are stressed and need to be assured that all of them will get home and be able to spend time with their families. All of us will follow the law to the letter to keep ourselves, family and the community safe but give us some direction here and a practical solution for all.
Who will be held accountable?
“This is not how you treat your citizens and Alden & co should be ashamed that this is the kind of nonsense they are making people deal with.”
Unfortunately they don’t care…
Cayman is a big question mark, a third world country way of life.
Lack of organization, lack of kindness, lack of educated people.
Once someone told me it is the way people live in the Island, no rush.
Good luck 🍀 with your flight ✈️
Travelcayman is horrible! This whole experience has been stressful and tiring. I’ve spent almost 30usd just to be placed in a queue for over two hours to not even get through. My fiancé lives there by himself without family and it’s been a hard eight months for him. Peoples mental health are deteriorating from this lockdown. If other Caribbean islands can open and create a system to manage this virus Cayman Islands can too
Geezumpeas! Let us know if you make it in and safe travels.
You went there. So stay there.
A disgrace on the government bodies in charge to treat its residents & citizenry in this fashion, on this issue.
The U.K. needs to step in , Radio Silence from the Governor here, I notice.
I do hope the author gets the approval & necessary docs that are needed to travel. Please keep us updated. Good luck.