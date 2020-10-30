Travellers in isolation reach new high

Member of UK Ministry of Defence team is temperature scanned at ORIA, July 2020

(CNS): There are 844 people currently in isolation, either in their own homes using geofencing technology or in government designated facilities. With the additional categories of property owners and people with family connection to residents being allowed in this month, the number of people returning has been steadily increasing but so far the numbers of these individuals testing positive for COVID-19 is relatively low.

No new positive cases of the virus were reported on Friday by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, who said all 189 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day were negative. There has been just one positive case this week in an asymptomatic traveller.

Currently there are 18 active cases of coronavirus, three of which are in people who are symptomatic. One person remains in hospital in a critical condition.