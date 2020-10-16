Travellers can book inward flights before clearance

(CNS): Officials from the new authority dealing with incoming travellers have released details of the evolving process for those wanting to enter the Cayman Islands during this first phase of the border reopening. It now appears that the list of approved travellers can book flights before receiving clearance from the TravelCayman team, as the number of seats available each month and quarantine faculties are being joined up.

The confusing system transition does not appear to be going well. It has been described as chaotic and shambolic by those trying to use it, with people receiving a catalogue of mixed message or no information at all. However, officials said Wednesday that the phone lines had begun to clear and cases were being handled, with the finishing touches also being done to the new application online portal.

The Cayman authorities undoubtedly handled the lockdown and containment of the coronavirus pandemic so well that our community is believed to be COVID-19 free. But this success has made the reopening process all the more challenging, given the situation in the countries where most of those returning to Cayman are coming from.

While the government termed the recent change as a border reopening, the authorities are still stressing that travel to and from Cayman should be essential travel only.

Only Caymanians, permanent and other legal residents, worker permit holders, property owners and those with direct family connections to those groups are cleared to return to Cayman.

In a document outlining the new process, officials indicated that people in these groups must decide on one of three quarantine options. Firstly, the fully secured government quarantine facilities at either the Wyndham Resort in East End or the Holiday Inn in George Town, which are free for Caymanians and permanent residents.

Anyone can can opt for the second choice, which is paid-for secure facilities at Matthews Residence’s, Palm Heights, Sunshine Suites or the Ritz-Carlton. These facilities range in price from CI$1,850 to CI$9,000 for the two weeks quarantine.

The third option is isolating at a home residence using a geofencing tag, where all members of one household are quarantined together and must all agree to the terms and conditions. This option is currently free but that may change going forward. Government has hinted that non-Caymanians or non-residents could be charged around $200 per person.

In a lengthy document, officials outlined the current process and pointed to the main change relating to flights and approval and the need for travellers to ensure they qualify for return and meet the criteria.

Travellers can book inbound flights directly with the approved airline carriers, namely Cayman Airways and British Airways. All travellers must be approved prior to entering and ensure they qualify but they do not need the approval letter to book a flight from La Ceiba, Honduras; Kingston, Jamaica; or Miami, Florida on CAL or London on the BA flight.

TravelCayman will be focused on ensuring that quarantine options and monitoring technology options match the inbound inbound seats. The team also confirmed that the applications will be dealt with on a week by week basis. All travel applicants are asked not to call unless they are travelling to Cayman this month.

A new online portal is in development, which officials claim will reduce the need to call and email the Travel Cayman team. The new portal will be launched in the coming days, allowing travellers to select quarantine arrangements and submit travel plans online and removing the need for manual responses to each query.

See the full document below and see here for more travel information.