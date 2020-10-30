Traveller tests positive for COVID-19

(CNS): One traveller, who remains in isolation, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest batch of screening results. Following several days of negative results in those entering and leaving quarantine, there was just one case on Thursday among 334 results, with the rest being negative. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee confirmed that this latest patient is asymptomatic.

There are now 18 active cases of the virus in Cayman from a running tally of 240 people who have contracted the virus since March. Government has not yet confirmed the number of symptomatic cases at present, though one person who has been ill for several weeks is understood to still be in hospital in critical care.

Testing continues for those going into home isolation and those at the end of their 14-day quarantine period. Front-line workers are also still being tested, as well as members of the public who request a test.

Speaking in Finance Committee on Thursday, Health Services Authority CEO Lizzette Yearwood confirmed that the HSA still has 99,000 PCR tests, which are good until April next year. But with a growing number of travellers coming into the country, she said officials continue to monitor the country’s wider testing needs and to look at sourcing more rapid testing kits to complement the existing stockpile.

At present there are 708 people in isolation, which includes 63 more returning travellers since yesterday.