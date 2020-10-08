Traveller gets COVID-19 positive test

(CNS): Just one traveller tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, during the screen testing for those leaving quarantine or coming to the end of their isolation. Dr John Lee, the chief medical officer, said that this was the only positive result from 342 tests carried out over the last day. He added that the individual will “remain in isolation until recovered” and is asymptomatic.

Public health officials have not yet stated what happens to other household members if someone in their group isolating at home test positive. In this case it is not clear if this person is isolating at home alone or in a household or in government accommodation. CNS has requested details on how such situations are being managed and we are awaiting a response.

The total number of people in isolation at present, either at a government facility or in their homes, has not been revealed today but yesterday it stood at 385. Meanwhile, there has been no response yet to CNS’ further inquiries following the reported breach of isolation on Wednesday.

This latest positive case increases the tally in Cayman to 214, with just three individual active cases. Just one of those has symptoms and the person is believed to still be in the hospital in a stable condition.

Public health officials have now carried out 40,565 PCR tests.