TravelCayman struggling with demand

Graphic by CIG

(CNS): The transition to the new system handling those wishing to return or visit Cayman has not gone smoothly. TravelCayman is also struggling to cope with the increase in demand from property owners and others with connections to the island who want to visit. CNS has heard numerous complaints from people who have spent hours in phones queues or who have only learned on the eve of their hoped-for departure they have been cleared to come.

Premier Alden McLaughlin has confirmed that inbound travel for this month is already at capacity and travellers will now have to wait until November for the next availability.

But people dealing with medical emergencies, those worried about reconnecting with family and other challenges have told CNS that their experience with TravelCayman has added to their anxieties.

They described being on hold on the phone for hours repeatedly without speaking to anyone and having to try for days on end. Others have also been left wondering what to do when the day before their proposed journey they had still not heard back, only to be told hours before their flight that they were cleared.

However, at the press briefing on Friday the premier took aim at those who “expect perfection”, in response to queries by CNS about the situation in regards to the new system and how many people are employed to deal with property owners, workers, residents, family members and others who are now permitted to come to Cayman in the first phase of the border reopening, which began this month.

McLaughlin said the team was trying its best to address the applications but the return capacity for October was full.

“No matter how hard we work, no matter how much we do, there are going to be occasions when operations… or something falls short of the mark. That’s just the way it is,” the premier said, as he asked for continued patience during these trying times.

The premier also explained that government was comfortable with Cayman Airways being the competent authority for Travel Cayman, despite the need to manage border control and quarantine issues as well as clearing people to travel on British Airways and private jets.

McLaughlin said he had been given assurances that CAL could manage this and they have plenty of experience dealing with travel arrangements.

He said that while the tourism ministry and the deputy premier will have ultimate control of the team, his chief officer, Eric Bush, will also be part of the oversight, despite a press release last week indicating that the premier’s ministry of international trade would no longer have any responsibility for this area.

Despite the confusion surrounding who is managing TravelCayman, the premier said Cayman Airways had the “bandwidth” and capacity to handle the project and it had been a struggle to find and deploy staff from elsewhere during the crisis.

“We have got to utilize staff that have the bandwidth, space and time to do it,” he said, adding that, after some negotiations with the national airline, TravelCayman has fallen to them. He said he had been “given the necessary assurances” that CAL was the appropriate agency.

McLaughlin confirmed that the inbound travel has reached capacity for October and no new applications will be accepted. Applications already received are in the system and travellers will be contacted regarding the status of those applications.

He explained that applications are prioritised on a weekly basis for the next week’s travel. He said that another new portal is being developed to speed up the application and approval system and will be launched in the coming weeks.