TravelCayman in political no man’s land

Member of the UK Ministry of Defence team is temperature scanned at ORIA (file photo)

(CNS): Government has created a new team to manage and clear the arrival of all categories of people allowed to return or enter the Cayman Islands, but it is not clear which ministry is now responsible. For the last six months the Ministry of International Trade, Aviation and Maritime Affairs has been working outside of its remit to manage TravelTime but will no longer be doing so. However, who will now oversee the unit, renamed TravelCayman, remains a mystery.

The MITAMA managed the COVID-19 lockdown and later the return and repatriation of residents through TravelTime. But this unit has now transitioned into TravelCayman and officials in that ministry say they are no longer managing the process surrounding returning residents and others allowed in.

Chief officer in the MITAMA, Eric Bush, told CNS this week that Cayman Airways would be supervising the new team, though that does not appear to be the case, because when we made enquiries the government-owned airline referred us back to the ministry.

TravelCayman now facilitates arrivals into Cayman on British Airways and private jets as well as Cayman Airways, making the decisions as to who will be admitted and then making the arrangements for their isolation. CNS has asked who will be responsible for this unit and we have not received a response.

Since the TravelCayman team will include staff from several ministries, the public might expect that the overarching responsible authority would be either the arm of the premier’s ministry which deals with border control or the tourism ministry. However, that question has not been answered despite repeated efforts by CNS to find out.

In a press release MITAMA officials said they will no longer handle the process. But Chief Officer Bush, who is returning to his regular duties advancing the reputation of the Cayman Islands, did not say who will be taking over.

“The ministry is now resuming its normal business,” he said. “We are looking forward to building on our success this year and last to achieve our strategic objectives that revolve around bringing Cayman to the world, and the world to Cayman. That work, with a focus on international trade and investments into the Cayman Islands, is now more important than ever before as we begin a journey to rebuild our economy after the negative impact of the pandemic,” Bush added.

Bush commended the TravelTime team, which processed thousands of travel requests, seven days a week, and for the crucial role that it has played in keeping the Cayman Islands safe during the unfolding of the global COVID-19 pandemic.