TravelCayman in political no man’s land
(CNS): Government has created a new team to manage and clear the arrival of all categories of people allowed to return or enter the Cayman Islands, but it is not clear which ministry is now responsible. For the last six months the Ministry of International Trade, Aviation and Maritime Affairs has been working outside of its remit to manage TravelTime but will no longer be doing so. However, who will now oversee the unit, renamed TravelCayman, remains a mystery.
The MITAMA managed the COVID-19 lockdown and later the return and repatriation of residents through TravelTime. But this unit has now transitioned into TravelCayman and officials in that ministry say they are no longer managing the process surrounding returning residents and others allowed in.
Chief officer in the MITAMA, Eric Bush, told CNS this week that Cayman Airways would be supervising the new team, though that does not appear to be the case, because when we made enquiries the government-owned airline referred us back to the ministry.
TravelCayman now facilitates arrivals into Cayman on British Airways and private jets as well as Cayman Airways, making the decisions as to who will be admitted and then making the arrangements for their isolation. CNS has asked who will be responsible for this unit and we have not received a response.
Since the TravelCayman team will include staff from several ministries, the public might expect that the overarching responsible authority would be either the arm of the premier’s ministry which deals with border control or the tourism ministry. However, that question has not been answered despite repeated efforts by CNS to find out.
In a press release MITAMA officials said they will no longer handle the process. But Chief Officer Bush, who is returning to his regular duties advancing the reputation of the Cayman Islands, did not say who will be taking over.
“The ministry is now resuming its normal business,” he said. “We are looking forward to building on our success this year and last to achieve our strategic objectives that revolve around bringing Cayman to the world, and the world to Cayman. That work, with a focus on international trade and investments into the Cayman Islands, is now more important than ever before as we begin a journey to rebuild our economy after the negative impact of the pandemic,” Bush added.
Bush commended the TravelTime team, which processed thousands of travel requests, seven days a week, and for the crucial role that it has played in keeping the Cayman Islands safe during the unfolding of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
To contact TravelCayman, email TravelCayman@gov.ky
Or call: (345) 649-6913
Communication was lacking with Travel Time and seriously lacking with Travel Cayman. Obviously, staffing levels are nowhere near where they should be..Being number 42 in the queue, is simply ridiculous.
A simple response to an email would be good too. These reminds me of trying to get a response from the Pension companies.
Eric Bush is totally incompetent and needs to be removed from Government completely.
And this flim flan ministry that he currently heads up needs to be closed down.
Save money and give the responsibilities to people who know what they’re doing.
Everybody, have your questions good and ready. Politicians performance review coming up in 7 months. Let them hear it!!
Right now, my whole life hinges on whether I return home or not. I have so many decisions to make that are contingent upon the government making up their minds as to whether they will let me on island. I first applied at the end of July to return in August. I filled out the form and then I was instructed not to email. There was no acknowledgment to my application. So I emailed every month. No response. I read the Compass online this morning and noticed a phone number to call and an email for Travel Cayman. I emailed first. At 8:30 this morning I was the 13th caller in the queue. 35 minutes later I was the 4th caller in the queue. The line went dead! I had just spend USD20 for that one phone call with not even anyone at the other end knowing I was calling. Sorrowful! So I spent another USD17 calling Cayman Airways. To find out if there were flights and for guidance on how to navigate through this, what seems to me, non-existent organization. I was told that Travel Cayman operates on a first come, first serve. Well great! I applied in July, so I must be high on the list, right? I asked the Cayman Airways representative, who is the minister in charge of Cayman Airways…. Apparently that was a trick question. She did not know. So I asked another trick question. Is Cayman Airways flying inbound to Cayman? The response was the schedule of the outbound flights, every Tuesday. Obviously the child working for the national carrier is not Caymanian. Hmmm…. Let me not go off on that!! I sat bewildered, bewitched and bemused. What was my next step? Hmmm. Cayman is my only home. I have owned my own house along SMB for 25 years. It’s not like I am investor wanting to protect my second home. I only have one home! So you know what??? I have a roof over my head, even though it is not home. I have cash and I can afford to stay in fancy hotels in NYC for all the upcoming holidays. Too bad the money I have spent since last March and will be spending until I can travel to my home freely will not be going into the Cayman economy. So I have decided I am not going to go home until the airport is open and I can travel freely without the government have immense control over my life! This disease will be around for a long time. It is everyone responsibility to protect everyone! The disease affects people who are on medication continually. Well that is most of the Cayman population on “tablets”. Trump beat the virus. So can everyone else! There was one death in the Cayman Islands from COVID and thankfully it was not a Caymanian! If you are susceptible to catching the virus, isolate yourself, protect you family and wear your mask! The mask does not protect you, it protects everyone else. And another little tidbit, N95 masks are not allowed to be used on planes. I had mine on and was told I needed another type of mask. The planes within the US are not as sanitized as everyone thinks, if at all. When you board the plane, you are required to wear a face covering. Many people are wearing dirty bandanas. You are served water and a snack. You are allowed to remove the face covering to drink and eat. In my seat, I found wrappers from the previous passenger. Fortunately, I carry alcohol in a small spray bottle and was able to spray all around me. All I can say is there are many medications being used to treat COVID. There is no definitive cure with the flu or any virus. You just have to ride it out. Just keep yourself healthy and safe from others germs.
This sounds fictional.
Applied a month ago. No reply. Chased. No reply. Chased again. No reply.
World class.
I firmly believe THIS is why the responsibility is being taken away from Eric.
If you are his friend then you get 1st class treatment and they process the application right away. I had to wait and wait and wait as well. But I know of a friend of his that got his application processed within hours.
Too much nepotism going on, so it was taken away and now they trying to find another donkey to saddle.
Come on people!!! Civil Servants have lives too including bills to pay. Their work must come secondary to all else. When they do work, they do a great job. :))
They pay their bills by doing the work. The point to which you have completely disregarded.
I am just shaking my head, as numerous friends whom have applied to do the home quarantine, have told me that their accommodations were not even approved of until the day before they arrived!
So we just add more stress to people already in a stressful situation by making them wait until one day before they arrive, to know if their accommodations are approved of or not????? Happily my friends accommodations were approved, yet I question what would they have done if they were not??? WITH ONE DAYS NOTICE!!!!! Is it hoping too much that the Department gets their act together and try to have some consideration for the folks trying to get back home eh~ Answering an email or phone is a good place to start!
This should not come as a surprise to anyone. The complete confusion and incompetence is the only that that is normal and consistent.
On hold on the phone to these jokers for 2 hrs yesterday, and when they answered, they hung up!. Getting through the second time around would not take any enquiries about travel in November as the said the policy would change at the end of October, but they have no idea of what it will change to, so are not dealing with enquiries for travel beyond October!
If they are expecting the current increasing travel from heavily infected countries and a less than perfect home isolation process to bring disaster to Cayman is it any wonder that no politician or senior civil servant is willing to be responsible?
As typical – utter chaos and no professional leadership from CIG. How shocking…
Just release Eric Bush, and find new head of MITAMA, or better yet, dissolve the useless agency that failed to keep us off the OECD blacklist. We aren’t done, and this isn’t over. Cayman needs leaders, not more salary-grubbing slackers with self-importance ego complexes.
Its impossible to get through to these guys. Yesterday and this morning I called and was number 38 and then 44 in the queue! I emailed too earlier in the week and no response.
Let the record show Cayman was literally blacklisted while Eric Bush felt he was doing a swell job working full time promoting our fantastic international reputation. Talk about delusion.
I’m no fan of Eric but that is firmly on Tara’s shoulders.
Another Cayman cockup. It is not the time to be changing from CIG to a defunct airline.
What can go wrong.
give a man enough rope and he will hang himself
CIG really likes the role of Covid19 gendarme in a virus free territory.
classic civil service… and its only people lives and livelyhoods at stake!…..zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
All in all, Bush and his team did an excellent job. What is about to happen fills me with dread.
Someone needs to teach them how to respond to emails before they go any further. Hint, there is a little button which says “reply”. #worldclass