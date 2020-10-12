Test demand surges as fears over virus re-emerge

HSA’s drive-thru COVID-19 testing (file photo)

(CNS): More than 600 negative COVID-19 samples were reported Sunday after a surge of people took tests following a suspected case of community transmission. Though it appears the coronavirus has not at this time re-emerged, despite the increased fear, government officials are urging people not to be complacent. There is no sign of the global pandemic being under control and even Cayman’s strong prevention measures are not fool-proof.

Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that he is confident we have the systems in place to be able to quickly close down any outbreak of the virus but it is inevitable that cases will emerge. And despite being accused of being too conservative, McLaughlin made it clear that Cayman will not reopen fully until it can be done so safely.

McLaughlin said that, compared to rest of the world and despite the challenges the Cayman Islands face, we are better off than many. Although it turned out to be a false alarm, the case of the primary school student refocused attention on the dangers posed by the virus. Nevertheless, the premier stressed that no one would force the government’s hand to broadly reopen until science provides a way to do so safely.

While the Cayman Islands avoided the reintroduction of restrictions this time, the positive case at Red Bay school and the occasional positive tests taken from from travellers show that the risk of the virus spreading into the wider community remains.

On Saturday and Sunday a total of 966 samples were tested and only one was positive, which was from a traveller who is in quarantine. The majority of the samples reported on Sunday were taken at the HSA drive-thru testing service, which also reopened for two hours this morning.

The results show that there is unlikely to be any outbreaks in the community. However, the new interest in testing is a positive move as it helps the Public Health Department monitor any potential leaks of COVID-19 into the community.

In addition to the Red Bay student, who is still considered positive despite the low viral load count, there are currently another eight positive individuals, all of them travellers into the Cayman Islands. Seven of them are asymptomatic and are still in quarantine or isolation, but the eighth person is in hospital on a ventilator. CNS has asked for an update on this individual’s condition and we are awaiting a response.

There are currently around 400 people in isolation or quarantine, more than half or whom are now isolating at home. Despite tight measures using geofencing technology, the wider community is put at some risk from the increasing numbers of people coming into Cayman and interacting with front-line airport staff, monitoring teams and public health officials.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said Friday that we must not forget that there is a global pandemic raging just outside these shores and people here are coming and going, albeit in small numbers. He warned people against complacency and urged them to continue wearing masks when dealing with vulnerable people and continuing the habit of hand-washing, as he confirmed there would be no additional measures at this point.