TD25 emerges southwest of the Cayman Islands

(CNS): The US National Hurricane Center has confirmed the formation of a tropical depression in the Caribbean, which is expected to become a tropical storm sometime tomorrow as it heads towards the Yucatan Peninsular. TD 25 is already bringing fresh southeasterly winds and rough seas to the Cayman Islands, according to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

Scattered showers and thunder are expected to continue for the next 24 hours as TD25 develops and drifts northwest over the next few days. Local forecasters called for cloudy skies with a 70% chance of showers and some thunder in Cayman, with showers becoming locally heavy at times. Winds are east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

And with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet becoming rougher around heavy showers, small craft are advised to exercise caution. Similar conditions are expected on Saturday for the Cayman Islands.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, the NHC said.

This wave is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph during the next several days, and environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system is over the central or western Caribbean Sea early next week.