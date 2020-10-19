Suspected drunk driver brings down power lines

(CNS): A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without being qualified after the Green Honda Civic he was driving crashed on Seaview Road early Sunday morning, which brought down a light-pole and power lines.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries before he was bailed by police.

The smash happened around 12:15am on 18 October, when the crash led to the road being closed in both directions, with traffic diverted via Frank Sound to allow CUC technicians to remove the pole and lines from the road and make the necessary repairs to the electricity supply.