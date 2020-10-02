Student injured in high school fight

(CNS) A student at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) was take to hospital Wednesday and treated for injuries to his face following a fight with another student. Police said the two teenage students were engaged in a physical altercation at the school. No other details have been released about the fight but offices are looking for witnesses.

There has been no statement yet from the Department of Education Services about what police described as a “serious assault” at the school.

However, detectives are asking anyone with videos or pictures of the incident to submit them anonymously through the RCIPS website or mobile app. Members of the public are being asked to refrain from publicly sharing these images on social media or instant messaging.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.