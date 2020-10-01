Stormy weather brewing over Caribbean

(CNS): The Cayman Islands can expect to experience some stormy weather in the coming days as a result of a tropical wave across our area that could become a tropical depression by the weekend. Local forecasters are predicting isolated thunderstorms across the Cayman Islands on Thursday, becoming more widespread tonight and throughout the day Friday

The US National Hurricane Center is giving this wave, which is producing a large area of disorganised showers and thunderstorms, a 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression before reaching the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.