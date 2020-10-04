Schools closed Monday as tropical storm approaches
(CNS) Updated Sunday night: All government schools will be closed Monday due to anticipated extreme weather tomorrow afternoon, and civil servants will be required to work from home if they can, according to a message issued by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson. A storm is currently moving over Jamaica west-northwest at 10mph and is forecast to become a tropical storm early Monday afternoon, 5 October, as it approaches the Cayman area with winds expected to be around 40mph, according to the local weather service.
The Cayman Islands Government declared a tropical storm warning for the country at 4:00pm on Sunday, 4 October, to give local interests time to prepare for any impact of the storm.
Officials have announced the closure of all government schools on Monday, 5 October, and Tuesday, 6 October.
Weather on Grand Cayman is expected to begin deteriorating from around 1:00 on Monday afternoon, with the onset of tropical storm conditions at 10:00 Monday night. Storm conditions are expected to reach the Sister Islands, and authorities say that the east and north sides of the three islands will feel the brunt of the storm.
Conditions are expected to dissipate around 9:00 on Tuesday morning but heavy rain expected through Tuesday evening with 3-5 inches of rainfall expected. Sea heights are expected to reach 18-25 feet, with wave action impacting coastal areas, although there is no forecast storm surge.
Vessels in harbour at the port of George Town have been advised by the Port Authority to seek safe harbour in the North Sound from Friday evening, 2 October. However, following a meeting of the National Hazard Management Council on Sunday night, officials decided that boat owners should have their vessels either on land or securely moored no later than 10am on Monday.
The Red Cross shelter on Huldah Avenue is on stand-by in the event of flooding, and people isolating at home who may need shelter will be moved to government quarantine facilities. The Needs Assessment Unit will be closed from noon on Tuesday, 6 October.
The Port Authority will open the cargo warehouse on Monday morning but will close at noon to finalise its preparedness measures.
All government events on Monday and Tuesday (5-6 October) are cancelled, including Older Person’s Month activities.
Civil servants who are able to work remotely are advised to do so on Monday and a decision about the closure of civil service offices will be made around mid-day. All private sector businesses whose staff are able to work remotely are encouraged to do the same.
DG Manderson, who chairs the council, said it would be monitoring the situation closely and taking any necessary steps to protect people and property. The council will also provide regular updates on its activities over the next few days.
The Water Authority has said that its offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will be closed on Monday.
Additional information on the potential storm and its impact will be shared this evening following the NHMC meeting.
For the latest weather information visit the Cayman Islands National Weather Service website.
Information on severe weather preparedness is available from Cayman Prepared.
See here for details of the government response and stay tuned to local media.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
Only a country which places no value on education would close schools for two days in the face of 40mph winds. In the real world, these are everyday conditions for many.
I think this is a smart decision.
Every year I hear this: “Dot not comin’ here!” And guess what!! About 90% of the time, that ends up being right, however those people aren’t responsible for the safety of anyone. It’s like looking at the NHC forecasts: We weather nerds/hobbyists can take a chance, but nobody depends upon our guesses.
We suffer from flooding with not that much rain. Better to keep everyone home for a day.
Thanks a lot Civil Unions
I assume private schools are closing as well? Any info on that CNS?
CNS: We have not heard. I suggest contacting the school directly.
I wonder if all the conspiracy theorists who think the Cayman regiment are here to oppress locals, will accept help from them, should it be required?