Schools closed Monday as tropical storm approaches

(CNS) Updated Sunday night: All government schools will be closed Monday due to anticipated extreme weather tomorrow afternoon, and civil servants will be required to work from home if they can, according to a message issued by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson. A storm is currently moving over Jamaica west-northwest at 10mph and is forecast to become a tropical storm early Monday afternoon, 5 October, as it approaches the Cayman area with winds expected to be around 40mph, according to the local weather service.

The Cayman Islands Government declared a tropical storm warning for the country at 4:00pm on Sunday, 4 October, to give local interests time to prepare for any impact of the storm.

Officials have announced the closure of all government schools on Monday, 5 October, and Tuesday, 6 October.

Weather on Grand Cayman is expected to begin deteriorating from around 1:00 on Monday afternoon, with the onset of tropical storm conditions at 10:00 Monday night. Storm conditions are expected to reach the Sister Islands, and authorities say that the east and north sides of the three islands will feel the brunt of the storm.

Conditions are expected to dissipate around 9:00 on Tuesday morning but heavy rain expected through Tuesday evening with 3-5 inches of rainfall expected. Sea heights are expected to reach 18-25 feet, with wave action impacting coastal areas, although there is no forecast storm surge.

Vessels in harbour at the port of George Town have been advised by the Port Authority to seek safe harbour in the North Sound from Friday evening, 2 October. However, following a meeting of the National Hazard Management Council on Sunday night, officials decided that boat owners should have their vessels either on land or securely moored no later than 10am on Monday.

The Red Cross shelter on Huldah Avenue is on stand-by in the event of flooding, and people isolating at home who may need shelter will be moved to government quarantine facilities. The Needs Assessment Unit will be closed from noon on Tuesday, 6 October.

The Port Authority will open the cargo warehouse on Monday morning but will close at noon to finalise its preparedness measures.

All government events on Monday and Tuesday (5-6 October) are cancelled, including Older Person’s Month activities.

Civil servants who are able to work remotely are advised to do so on Monday and a decision about the closure of civil service offices will be made around mid-day. All private sector businesses whose staff are able to work remotely are encouraged to do the same.

DG Manderson, who chairs the council, said it would be monitoring the situation closely and taking any necessary steps to protect people and property. The council will also provide regular updates on its activities over the next few days.

The Water Authority has said that its offices in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac will be closed on Monday.