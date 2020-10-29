School project spending blurred in budget
(CNS): The total cost of the new John Gray High School development is forecast to be over CI$106 million, education ministry officials confirmed Wednesday during Finance Committee. But as the ministry sought the support of the committee for an additional $20 million to spend next year, the budgeting for the costly project became blurred when Deputy Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome claimed it was not an overrun.
He said the money was needed because not enough had been earmarked for the current phase in 2021, but it would not push up the overall price tag.
The budgeting for this major project is becoming increasingly blurred as government is allotting certain amounts each year to cover phases of the project, which will include the new JGHS campus and the redevelopment of the old George Hicks site.
As well as the phased approach to funding the public project, the move to two-year budgets is adding to the confusion over what has been spent and what will be spent, as ministries are able to move money back and forth during the 24-month period.
The overall cost for the two phases, which will be completed in August 2021 and August 2022, is expected to be around CI$106.2 million, with Phase 1 (the JGHS campus) priced at $76.3 milion.
Opposition Leader Arden McLean noted that the school will ultimately cost the country around $200 million in an oblique reference to the project’s long and checkered history.
“That gonna be tied round somebody neck inside here,” McLean stated. “This school started a long time ago… This needs to be the millstone around somebody’s neck,” he added, referring to the premier, who was education minister when the redevelopment of John Gray as well as the development of Clifton Hunter and a proposed high school in West Bay were first planned.
McLean was a member of the 2005-09 Cabinet that approved the projects, which, in the wake of the financial crash, began spiralling out of control after government became involved in a dispute with the developers.
When the UDP administration took over the project, Rolston Anglin, who replaced Alden McLaughlin as education minister, made a number of changes to the school projects and continued wrangling with the developers, who eventually walked off the JGHS site. That project was then left to languish until it was recently restarted under the current administration.
See the committee hearing on CIGTV below, set to start at the relevant segment.
