School inspections to focus on local students

Photo from the Office of Education Standards report

(CNS) The Office of Education Standards has published a new document that will guide the inspection of schools from the beginning of next year. The document builds on the framework published in June 2018 but has some significant changes, including the decision to single out and compare the achievement of Caymanian students. OES Director Peter Carpenter said the changes would help raise standards across schools.

“Evidence from the last cycle of inspections has identified aspects of school performance which require attention to help secure further improvement,” Carpenter stated.

The main changes in the new framework, Successful Schools and Achieving Students 2, include outlining progress made by different groups of students, with a specific focus on how well Caymanian students are doing compared to non-Caymanian kids in all schools.

“The different groups of students shall include boys and girls, lower and higher attaining students and those with special educational needs or particular talents. As an agency within the Cayman Islands Government, the Office of Education Standards will be particularly focused on helping improve the achievement of Caymanian students,” Carpenter said. “Inspectors will examine any disparities in progress between groups of students and report on any significant differences.”

The framework also places greater focus on transitions, encouraging schools to make better arrangements to support students as they move from one phase of education to the next to ensure better progress.

“It was evident from the first round of inspections that the quality of transition arrangements for students was variable across schools and, at times, there was insufficient attention given to helping ensure a smooth transfer as students progressed from one educational setting to the next,” Carpenter said.

Another change is an additional criteria for schools to reach the top grade. ‘Excellent’ schools will now also be characterised by their active support of other educational institutions who are performing less effectively. So schools offering professional development opportunities and sharing resources will be recognised for that contribution to other schools.

The focus on school leaders will include the innovative ways they may have improved the progress of their students and the impact on their institutions.

“The actions of school leaders are now to be evaluated more closely in terms of the resultant impact upon the quality of teaching and the progress made by students,” Carpenter wrote in his introduction to the new framework. “In this next round of school reviews, OES inspectors will expect school leaders to be more accurate and comprehensive in their self-evaluation.”

The importance of governance arrangements and the contribution that parents and other stakeholders can make has been elevated in the criteria. The revised framework will also provide more detailed exemplar materials outlining the characteristics of effective practice in early years’ contexts.

Following the recent pandemic, schools are encouraged to develop comprehensive home-learning programmes which ensure continuity of learning for students, making effective use of IT to facilitate students’ independence and responsibility for learning.

Schools can expect an increased focus on health and safety compliance concerning environmental health, fire and other mandatory regulations. ‘Satisfactory’ schools must be fully compliant with all issued regulatory requirements, including those defined for early years centres within Education Council guidance.

In 2021 reports will include an overview of progress made since the last OES inspection.

The framework emerged following consultations with educators and other stakeholders between April and July. Over 200 contributors offered advice to OES about school inspections that were progressing well and areas that were not. Feedback on the proposed framework was also given by the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education Services.

The new framework is already available online and paper copies will be delivered to all schools and early learning centres across the Cayman Islands early next month.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said the ministry was committed to supporting all schools as they improve the quality of education provision in the Cayman Islands.

“I am confident that the improved framework provided by ‘Successful Schools and Achieving Students 2’ will allow our educational establishments to continue to deliver the highest standard of education for all students,” she said.