Rules released for ‘global citizens’
(CNS): Government has released regulations outlining the rules for the introduction of the Global Citizen Programme, an initiative led by the Ministry of Tourism that is designed to inch open the sector to rich visitors who can work from the Cayman Islands remotely. But government has not given a start date for the proposed programme or explained how it will impact what seems to be an already stretched quarantine and isolation regime.
According to the Department of Tourism (DoT), more details will follow this week with the official launch, but hotel owners and larger tourism stakeholders have already been briefed in private stakeholder meetings.
CNS contacted officials about the opening of the programme and its impact on TravelCayman, which is managing the inbound travel to the islands but they were unable to answer any of our questions.
Officials have previously stated that TravelCayman is carefully matching seats on the only two commercial airlines allowed to fly into Cayman as well as private jet arrivals with the current quarantine capacity and home isolation system. It has not yet expanded the categories of people that can come into Cayman from Caymanians, residents, workers, students, people with family connections and property owners.
Last week a spokesperson for TravelCayman told CNS that travelling to the Cayman Islands is still considered as essential and the current system is not designed to accommodate visitors.
Right now people wishing to return next month are not allowed to even apply to do so until next week due to capacity issues, so it is not clear when the new category of global citizens will be allowed to apply to come in.
Given the strain on the system already, compounded by the fact that many property owners recently added to the list are now waiting to come in, it is evident that, unless this new class of visitor is given some kind of priority status, the home isolation programme will need to be significantly expanded to accommodate them.
The regulations, which were reportedly finalised by Cabinet last week, state that in order to apply for a global citizen certificate individuals must be earning over US$100,000 per year, couples must have a combined income of over $150,000 and families must have a minimum income of $180,000.
The applicants’ income must be generated outside of this jurisdiction and all work must be performed remotely. The regulations also state that a global citizen can stay for a maximum of two years. The application for the certificate must be made to WORC, along with the first 12 months fee of $1,230, which includes one dependent, with subsequent dependents costing another $420 each.
See the regulations in the CNS Library.
The fee is a joke! “Open the sector to rich visitors” We pay more in work permit fees! They get the privilege of living in the Cayman paradise leaving the pandemic mess everywhere else in the world. Their fee should be 5,000 to 10,000 per year. And converted to CI 80,000 income per year is “rich”?
Haven’t we learned anything from the mess created by Cayman Enterprise City or Health City – both concepts were initially sold as having no impact on local business and operating completely outside of any other business in Cayman. Where are we today, CEC now allows “trading” and other financial services that are unregulated and often the subject of negative headlines for Cayman as a jurisdiction. The Health City model collapsed and they are now competing in the local health care market on a preferential basis. These Global Citizens will be no different, once here they will eventually be allowed to regularize their immigration status and join the queue for PR and Status.
So people should die because you dont like health city? Id rather die there than GT Hospital!
Families???Where will the kids go to school? We’re already busting at the seams…
Huh? They won’t be going to public schools (nor will anyone that can afford to avoid) so if they find a spot and pay for it what’s your problem? I can only assume you are planing to have a child in the near future and you’re worried about your spot? Calm down, it’ll be fine. Register them when they are born.
Cayman International School. NOT bursting at the seams with the expansion.
You mean The Dump school? Come, spend thousands, get educated, get cancer, spend thousands treating cancer, then finally relocate as far as you can from the Dump.
B A D I D E A
This is opening up a can of worms and a major loss for the work permit income for the islands..there is no finite date for this to end and trust me there will be a lot of companies in the financial sector that will take advantage of this loop hole..
At least increase the fees to match the work permit fees and make it level ground..
Guess who just cancelled their new hire permit applications??Every company in financial services.
have you noticed all the slime ball recruiters have a new offering?
CIG is like the fail army of governments.
Do you need to be earning over a certain amount or just have it in your account? How would they know if you were working remote or not? Do you have to guarantee a certain time period and what if you cut it short? No quarantine or geofencing with this? No restriction on what accommodation you choose?
Uh, does this mean no tourists for two more years? The few people this might benefit from this could do the same thing as tourists if they limit themselves to 6 months a year which is more than enough for most people. There must ne something else involved.
Goodbye Cayman!
This appears to affect only non-property owning foreign rich people who want to come here and rent a place to hide out for months. Everyone else that comes already conducts their business at home via internet or phone. No one thinks that is any of Cayman’s business and they don’t ask permission to do it. Why would rich people come here to rent when there is almost no air transportation and their friends and relatives can’t easily visit? Prediction: work permits will drop like a rock in legal and finance. This is exactly the kind of thing they are trained to exploit and they have the most incentive.
Global Citizen = Rich like Pablo Escobar type Global Citizen ? The Global ahem Citizens will bring in all their Global compatriots , one way or another . Global Citizen my arse .
Gotta love the fact that Pablo Escobar would seem qualify if he applied, and according to the regulations (the end of Regulation 3), the Director of WORC would not even have the power to deny the application.
pie in the sky waffle…
There is absolutely NO WAY to monitor the type of work done remotely, what stops the financial sector or any sector from using this as away to not hire Caymanians or give residents jobs?
For one $1,230 for 12 months you could closeup shop and redeploy your employiws as Global Citzens.
I guess government has a tracker for that too?
Huh?
Reading comprehension 101
@12:42 you are absolutely correct! There will be NO monitoring to ensure this is not abused and we all know it will be. Like CEZ, this is just a back door to get foreign workers here and bypass the work permit process. I see many of these so called “global citizens” applying and receiving PR in 7 years.
This is going to be a disaster for young Caymanians completing their tertiary education and hoping to make a decent living in their own country. The good jobs are already handed out to the swarm of permit holders and this will make the situation even worse.
So instead of paying my 20 fund accountants $15k permits..I’m going to re-employ my staff through my Dublin office to do the administration of my Cayman funds remotely from their Cayman apartments. Ireland taxes based on residency, not citizenship, so my employees are in same place and I save $300k per year. I can save even more on my fund Directors!
You got it bang on 11:23. Wonder why no one in CIG understands what you and others are going to do?
So we aren’t even getting work permit fees for our jobs…I think now Alden the Destroyer just wants more people on island that don’t know and hate him.
We truly must have the world’s stupidest politicians
Becahse they’re as thick as sh1t
Shame on you for thinking ahead of some of the unintended consequences. We don’t do that here.
You are correct.
Just open a BVI company to employ them all to work from home in Cayman. This is going to be great! If you hurry you get a refund on the permits you already have.
Already had the Dublin company but yeah if I didn’t bvi would definitely be viable alternative
Anything but a Cayman company will work great.
Exactly, and they won’t have to imprison themselves for 16 days either! What a bonus!
Except your employees need to leave after two years and the time doesn’t count for PR etc.
Presumably they already have an immigration file and you need to cancel the WP first, then chance that your staff accept what you want them to do for no added remuneration and you risk that the Global Citizen doesn’t get approved as they are already in the system with WORC and Border Control.
Other than that it is a brilliant plan…
ahh they won’t have to leave…you’ll just give them another permit at that time…and it sounds like global citizen is even easier so no worries there…
So how about new hires…no new position permit revenue and definitely no new position being offered to Caymanians.
but hey let me guess…this was your brain child right….MORON
So this sounds like someone at WORC or CIG who believes work permit renewals are guaranteed once issued. Caymanians are hooped with these idiots incharge.
And he have to be paying them )100k plus.
They gave people concerned with tourism the keys to our work permit regime. Soon the ratio of foreign workers outside tourism is going to be the same as inside tourism. I’m getting me some popcorn.
Ireland is going into full lockdown tomorrow. Today they had a record number of deaths from coronavirus. We are nowhere near out of the woods on COVID no matter what Trump says.
I’m all for this and I think its a great idea. My only fear is that these “Global Citizens” will not be thoroughly vetted, and we run the risk of inviting people that foment the type of social discord that is currently destroying societies in other countries. A person’s wealth and financial success does not provide any insight into that person’s willingness to be a positive member of our society. Wealth does not indicate that the person is a good person.
Because those in high office are such good people too? I look at the speaker chair….
Seems very cheap and cheerful for people that will come here and eventually apply for work permits to stay long term particularly when there are many locals already out of work. SMH
Thanks for welcoming the second wave of covid 19 to our shores. I can see this lot inviting cruise ships next!
Thanks for your input. Might I suggest a hazmat suit?
Another failed mission by Alden Moses Joey Roy Tara Julianna and Dwayne. This will not help the economy at all when catering to the average North American. How does it help Caymanians?
Hun I hate to tell you but this is not only for North Americans. What are you thinking?? This would be open to all countries worldwide.
Not even a requirement to speak English. Exempted from the entire work permit regime.
By ensuring properties stay rented so mortgages can be paid while supporting property values.
By providing customers for bars and taxis and restaurants and grocery stores, so they can survive.
By providing indirect employment to hundreds of people here, including a great many Caymanians.
The idea is a good one.
It’s odd how locals see foreigners as extractive. There isn’t coal being mined or forests being cut. Every expatriate essentially is bringing in USD that would not otherwise be there and should be welcome
Actually there are lot of mangroves being cut to make space for large amount of new developments and subdivision. Just look at South Sound, specifically Emerald Sound!
By the time this gets off the ground (no retail flights in the air until…?) the concerned businesses you mention will already be in the black. It will also bankrupt the gov’t who will have invested in a failed undertaking by pursuing unchartered territory without an independent business plan where we are competing with a host of other countries for digital nomads. As an offshore business centre we should be reinventing an offering of a more unique product. What happened to ‘rebranding’ Cayman?
Rebrand Cayman for what it really is. A destination for single professionals and families and not the real wealthy. The real wealthy go elsewhere. Lower the prices of your hotels to equal what they really are (3 -4 star), lower restaurant and drink prices, work on nightly entertainment that is more than sitting at a bar( think Harbour nights Bermuda, boat cruises for family, live music,sporting events, casino?) & a trolley or shuttle that runs up and down 7mb. Offer travel deals and open up your border w/ pre- test in advance, test at airport, test on day 5 of trip.
@12:34
By reducing work permit fees over the long term.
By taking advantage of a beautiful loophole to take local jobs.
By adding to our overpopulation and traffic problems.
This idea is a bad one!
You have nothing to worry about. The “average” North American isn’t going to be beating a path to your island to be crammed in a hotel room for 16 days. And, there is nothing average about the cost of living in CI – it is really expensive.
Can their children go to school here?
Absolutely not.
Aha, there’s the rub.
My kids’ school gave us the option to go in-person or 100% virtual. I could live anywhere in the world (with reliable internet) and it would have zero effect on their schooling.
I would assume if they can find a spot and pay for it, why not?
Yes
They’re already here…just on work permits.