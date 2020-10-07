Rough seas pound south coast as Delta moves on

Water in George Town as Hurricane Delta passes south of the Cayman Islands

Boggy Sands Beach feels the effect of Hurricane Delta

(CNS) UPDATED 5:45pm: Harbour Drive has now fully re-opened but with wave activity and sea water still washing onto parts of the road between Goring Avenue and Cardinall Avenue, drivers are advised to exercise caution when travelling in this area, and to take an alternate route if possible. Original Story: Several roads were still closed in downtown George Town Wednesday morning, as rough seas continued to pound Grand Cayman’s southern shoreline even after all three islands were given the all-clear from Hurricane Delta.

Parts of Harbour Drive and North Church Street remained shut between Boilers Road and Mary Street, and police said the road would be reopened in stages as debris is cleared away.

The junctions at Boilers Road and Mary Street have been opened to traffic but Harbour Drive remains closed between Cardinal Avenue and Fort Street. Police said traffic diversions may become necessary depending on changes in marine conditions, which the RCIPS is planning to monitor throughout the day.

Meanwhile, waves crashed onto Seven Mile Beach as people were urged to stay out of, and away from, the water.

According to the latest report from the local weather service, Hurricane Delta was a category 2 hurricane, with winds of more than 105mph as it reached the Yucatan Peninsular this mornin,g. Despite its distance, the hurricane is still impacting the weather here, bringing scattered showers throughout the day and causing the high seas.

Cayman escaped the wrath of this hurricane which is expected to strengthen to a category 4 when it moves into the gulf of Mexico, but it is still one for the history books.

Delta is the 25th named storm in a very busy season, but the name has been used once before (Tropical Storm Delta in 2005), though much later in the season. But more notable for the record books is that Delta 2020 went from being a tropical depression to a category 4 hurricane within about 30 hours and saw the fastest increase in sustained wind speed in one day by a storm this year.