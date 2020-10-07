Rough seas pound south coast as Delta moves on
(CNS) UPDATED 5:45pm: Harbour Drive has now fully re-opened but with wave activity and sea water still washing onto parts of the road between Goring Avenue and Cardinall Avenue, drivers are advised to exercise caution when travelling in this area, and to take an alternate route if possible. Original Story: Several roads were still closed in downtown George Town Wednesday morning, as rough seas continued to pound Grand Cayman’s southern shoreline even after all three islands were given the all-clear from Hurricane Delta.
Parts of Harbour Drive and North Church Street remained shut between Boilers Road and Mary Street, and police said the road would be reopened in stages as debris is cleared away.
The junctions at Boilers Road and Mary Street have been opened to traffic but Harbour Drive remains closed between Cardinal Avenue and Fort Street. Police said traffic diversions may become necessary depending on changes in marine conditions, which the RCIPS is planning to monitor throughout the day.
Meanwhile, waves crashed onto Seven Mile Beach as people were urged to stay out of, and away from, the water.
According to the latest report from the local weather service, Hurricane Delta was a category 2 hurricane, with winds of more than 105mph as it reached the Yucatan Peninsular this mornin,g. Despite its distance, the hurricane is still impacting the weather here, bringing scattered showers throughout the day and causing the high seas.
Cayman escaped the wrath of this hurricane which is expected to strengthen to a category 4 when it moves into the gulf of Mexico, but it is still one for the history books.
Delta is the 25th named storm in a very busy season, but the name has been used once before (Tropical Storm Delta in 2005), though much later in the season. But more notable for the record books is that Delta 2020 went from being a tropical depression to a category 4 hurricane within about 30 hours and saw the fastest increase in sustained wind speed in one day by a storm this year.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
Let’s hope the merchants on the waterfront don’t jack up their already pricey merchandise to recoup the increase in the insurance rates that they will see come 2021.
Who shops at the waterfront?
The roads were never closed 30+ years ago, yet I do not recall anyone drowning or serious accidents. Now we have more cars and more idiots on the road I guess it is necessary. People will always be attracted to spectacular events of nature such as this police or no police.
Yes they were!
Surely GT and SMB are the west coast, not south?
To me Spotts Beach and Red Bay would be the south coast.
The wave action has been so serious. Sadly Woody who is Rooster 101 host/permanent guest spent 2 days trying to convince the public that the government response to the Storm was to justify the Regiment. You can’t make this stuff up.
The host takes himself too seriously.
I’m sure he would have been glad of the regiment if we had been hit by a hurricane.
That he does but he’s really just another conspiracy theorist trumper. We boycott anyone who sponsors the show.
I agree, it was embarrassing to hear him speak, the Government is out there working to keep us safe and all he can do is peddle his dumb conspiracy theories. What a fool
What conspiracy theory is he talking about? I love Woody and I think he understands much of what is going on and even the nuances that the regular Joe doesn’t understand.
The traffic on Walkers Road this morning with this closures. Can anyone commiserate? :'(
You must not live in prospect and have to go through it all.
11.14am Just you wait until they turn these roads into permanent pedestrian zones under our grandiose George Town revitalisation plan.
Call me silly but I loved seeing this when I worked in Harbour Centre!,
Silly
Someone was bound to do it
Can I call you Shirley instead?