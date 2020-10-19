Red Bay families released from isolation

(CNS): Students, families and teachers all associated with the suspected case of COVID-19 in a child at Red Bay Primary School have now all been released from isolation after tests were completed at the weekend and no one was positive for the virus. However, two travellers who were also tested this weekend were positive as they came to the end of their 14-day quarantine period.

A full update on the current COVID-19 situation is expected to be released later today but there are now no cases associated with the Red Bay case. It is still not certain if the child was positive, though officials have declined to say they think it was a false positive. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has previously stated that it was very unlikely to have been.

But with no spread resulting from the case, the focus has shifted back to travellers testing positive at the end of their isolation period and those testing positive on arrival, with what officials have said are increasingly heavy viral loads.

Cayman continues to contain the virus within the community, but there is an increasing number of people returning to these islands, particularly from the UK and the US, where the coronavirus is reaching record-breaking highs for infection rates, with no sign of either government getting control of the spread.