Red Bay families released from isolation
(CNS): Students, families and teachers all associated with the suspected case of COVID-19 in a child at Red Bay Primary School have now all been released from isolation after tests were completed at the weekend and no one was positive for the virus. However, two travellers who were also tested this weekend were positive as they came to the end of their 14-day quarantine period.
A full update on the current COVID-19 situation is expected to be released later today but there are now no cases associated with the Red Bay case. It is still not certain if the child was positive, though officials have declined to say they think it was a false positive. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has previously stated that it was very unlikely to have been.
But with no spread resulting from the case, the focus has shifted back to travellers testing positive at the end of their isolation period and those testing positive on arrival, with what officials have said are increasingly heavy viral loads.
Cayman continues to contain the virus within the community, but there is an increasing number of people returning to these islands, particularly from the UK and the US, where the coronavirus is reaching record-breaking highs for infection rates, with no sign of either government getting control of the spread.
Category: Health, health and safety
“Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has previously stated that it was very unlikely to have been.” (regarding whether it was a false positive)
On what basis does he make this determination and with what degree of certainty?
Does he have any background in immunology, epidemiology or virology?
From what I can tell from his bio he’s an anaesthetist by training
If the CIG is going to be depriving people of their liberty (the most fundamental of rights) they need to be fully transparent with the public on the basis for these decisions
Just for the record we locked up the families and close contacts of 54 children on pretty sketchy grounds.
Dr. Lee and the CIG need to have a good hard think about how cases will be dealt with in the future and create more reasonable protocols.
To the best of my recollection we have yet to admit to having a false positive in Cayman Islands. The chances of that after so many test results are quite low. The acknowledgement that the tests are not perfect and may return false positives appears to be common in other countries.
May the odds be ever in your favor…
Very good points…
In the UK the working assumption is 1-4% false positive.
I would be very interested to know what Dr Lee’s working assumption is
What happens with travellers testing positive at the end of their quarantine period. How long do they remain incarcerated in their hotel room awaiting a negative test, after 15 days of lockup and isolation?.
Potentially forever. That’s why I’m not relocating to the Cayman Islands with my family until the hysteria has passed…
2:08 pm, good, very good
My point or the fact I’m not coming until you all start to calm down 😉
Until they are negative
Define negative. Negative as in zero or so low as to be non transmissible etc?
You can’t incarcerate people with no cause. Not unless they pose a risk to themselves or others
Negative like the red bay primary student?
2.40pm But how long do they have to wait for their next test?.
What if your still not negative after 47 days?
Stupid system!
Now they must be compensated.
False positive what a shock!
Who could’ve guessed…